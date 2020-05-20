10 Jaw-Dropping Anthropologie Memorial Day Sale Deals We're Adding to Our Carts

  • By
    &

by Carolin Lehmann | Wed., May. 20, 2020 4:01 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
EComm: TK Anthropologie Memorial Day Sale Items We're Adding to Our Cart

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

We're avid Anthropologie sale shoppers, and boy do they have a bargain for you in the form of their Memorial Day sale. All sale items ring up an extra 50% off, except for furniture which is an extra 25%, off when you add them to your cart. 

So below, shop the best deals we've found on furniture, clothing and more at Anthropologie's Memorial Day sale.

Read

9 Finds From Lululemon's Memorial Day Sale to Snatch up Before They Sell Out

Adelaide Monogram Journal

You can't beat a beautiful journal like this one for only $7. Pick either your first or last initial. This is also a great find for gifting.

EComm: TK Anthropologie Memorial Day Sale Items We're Adding to Our Cart
$24
$7 Anthropologie
Handwoven Boro Stripe Rug Armchair

This midcentury-style armchair is unique thanks to its rug upholstery. It can be placed both indoors and out.

EComm: TK Anthropologie Memorial Day Sale Items We're Adding to Our Cart
$898
$435 Anthropologie
Margaux Leopard Duster Kimono

This stunning duster kimono is perfect for summer nights or as a beach cover-up. We love its jungle print.

EComm: TK Anthropologie Memorial Day Sale Items We're Adding to Our Cart
$138
$50 Anthropologie
Paige Hoxton High-Rise Cargo Skinny Jeans

We love Paige denim, and these high-waisted cargo skinny jeans are no exception. They hug you in all the right places and have cool pocket details.

EComm: TK Anthropologie Memorial Day Sale Items We're Adding to Our Cart
$199
$60 Anthropologie
Optical Inlay Nightstand

The bone inlay of these nightstands is super eye-catching when paired with brass hardware. If your bedroom is feeling a bit uninspired, these will really pep things up.

EComm: TK Anthropologie Memorial Day Sale Items We're Adding to Our Cart
$648
$315 Anthropologie
Dhanya Accent Chair

This comfy chair will function as a statement piece wherever you place it. It has a bold black and white vine pattern.

EComm: TK Anthropologie Memorial Day Sale Items We're Adding to Our Cart
$1,298
$630 Anthropologie
Ivy Ribbed Mock Neck Top

If you're in the market for a professional top with an of-the-moment design, this mock-neck shirt is for you. It's made of a comfy cotton you can wear all day.

EComm: TK Anthropologie Memorial Day Sale Items We're Adding to Our Cart
$58
$20 Anthropologie
Ryan Gingham Paperbag Shorts

Paper-bag shorts are great for emphasizing your waist, and we love this classic gingham pair. The cotton shorts are made and designed in Los Angeles.

EComm: TK Anthropologie Memorial Day Sale Items We're Adding to Our Cart
$78
$25 Anthropologie
Fiona Cat-Eye Sunglasses

It's the perfect time to pick out a new pair of sunnies for the summer. The '30s-inspired cat-eye style of these is super on trend.

EComm: TK Anthropologie Memorial Day Sale Items We're Adding to Our Cart
$38
$15 Anthropologie
Hazelle Plaid Slim Pants

These chic tapered trousers are office-ready and have an of-the-moment paper-bag waist. We love their classic plaid print.

EComm: TK Anthropologie Memorial Day Sale Items We're Adding to Our Cart
$128
$40 Anthropologie

Want to continue sale shopping? These are the best Memorial Day sales from A to Z.

Trending Stories

Latest News
Ecomm: generic e-comm shopping images, stock photo, online shopping

Best Memorial Day Sales 2020 A to Z

E-Comm: Farfetch Finds We're Obsessed With This Week

14 Farfetch Finds We're Obsessed With This Week

Ecomm: generic e-comm shopping images

Today's Best Sales: Alternative Apparel, Good American, Revolve & More

Lizzo x Quay

Lizzo's New Collab With Quay Will Have You Feeling 100% That Bitch

Ecomm: Lululemon's Memorial Day sale

9 Finds From Lululemon's Memorial Day Sale to Snatch up Before They Sell Out

EComm, TK Juicy Things We Want After Watching Harry Style's Watermelon Sugar Video

15 Juicy Things We Want After Watching Harry Styles' Watermelon Sugar Music Video

Andre Leon, Anna Wintour - Andre Leon Talley book

Vogue's André Leon Talley Holds Nothing Back on Life With Anna Wintour & More in Bold New Book

TAGS/ Daily Deals , Shopping , Fashion , Life/Style , Style , Style Collective , Top Stories , Apple News , Shop Sales , Shop Fashion , Shop Home
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.