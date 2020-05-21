Happy Gemini Season! See Which Celebrities Share the Sun Sign

  • By
    &

by Kelsey Klemme | Thu., May. 21, 2020 6:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

These celebrities put the gem in Gemini!

Today, we're celebrating the start of Gemini season and appreciating the stars who share the sun sign.

As you'll notice, there are a ton of hyper-accomplished celebs who call themselves Geminis, but it totally makes sense considering the astrological sign is associated with traits of being adaptable, intelligent and outgoing.

After all, being a social butterfly has to help personalities like Andy Cohen and his bestie Anderson Cooper bring out the best in their guests on their respective shows on Bravo and CNN.

Plus, being flexible allows Geminis to dominate in multiple facets of business, like Kanye West in both hip-hop and fashion or Nicole Kidman on-screen as an actress and behind-the-scenes producing shows like Big Little Lies.

You've also got smart performers like comedian Amy Schumer, whose quick wit comes across in her hilarious stand-up routines.

Basically, if you have a Gemini in your life, you are in great company!

Read

Channing Tatum Thinks Astrology App May Have Eavesdropped on Therapy Session

Take a look at our favorite famous Geminis below.

Naomi Campbell, Best Beauty Looks, 2019 Paris Fashion Week, Saint Laurent

PIXELFORMULA/SIPA/Shutterstock

Naomi Campbell

Birthday: May 22

The supermodel is just like us when it comes to wanting to stay safe in the coronavirus pandemic, uploading to her YouTube channel intensive videos of how she keeps her space clean when flying.

Ginnifer Goodwin, 2017 Oscars, Academy Awards, Arrivals

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Ginnifer Goodwin

Birthday: May 22

While we no longer get to enjoy seeing the actress in Once Upon a Time, the performer's latest show Why Women Kill has been renewed for a second season.

Octavia Spencer, 2019 Golden Globes, Golden Globe Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

Octavia Spencer

Birthday: May 25

In the mood for a campy movie to watch during quarantine? Fire up your HBO (or hit up a friend for their password) because Octavia Spencer's campy thriller Ma is worth the watch.

Article continues below

Aly Raisman, 2018 Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs, Red Carpet Fashions

Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock

Aly Raisman

Birthday: May 25

We're used to seeing our Olympians on a box of Wheaties, but vegan Aly Raisman is now one of the faces on Silk's new soymilk cartons.

Scott Disick

Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

Scott Disick

Birthday: May 26

In case you missed it, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star nabbed his own show on E! last year when he hosted the home flipping show Flip It Like Disick.

Idina Menzel, 2020 Producers Guild Awards

Jordan Strauss/Invision for the Producers Guild of America/AP Images

Idina Menzel

Birthday: May 30

The Frozen singer has been bringing the music to our ears during quarantine, as she and other stars like Ben Platt have been singing some of our favorite songs during the Disney Singalong events.

Article continues below

Colin Farrell

Ken Ishii/Getty Images for Disney

Colin Farrell

Birthday: May 31

Earlier this year, Colin Farrell made headlines when he confirmed he will playing the role of iconic villain Penguin in next year's The Batman.

Amy Schumer

Noam Galai/WireImage

Amy Schumer

Birthday: June 1

Fun fact: Amy Schumer is the first-ever female comedian to play at the famed Madison Square Garden.

Heidi Klum, Celebrities at Fashion Week

Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

Heidi Klum

Birthday: June 1

Miss the Project Runway star? Check out her latest show, Making the Cut, on Amazon Prime to fill your fashion needs.

Article continues below

Andy Cohen

Bryan Bedder for Getty Images

Andy Cohen

Birthday: June 2

The Watch What Happens Live host celebrates his birthday one day earlier than bestie Anderson Cooper.

Anderson Cooper

Jason Merritt/WireImage

Anderson Cooper

Birthday: June 3

The long-time CNN anchor welcomed his first son, Wyatt Morgan, at the end of April.

Angelina Jolie, Fashion Police Widget

Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Angelina Jolie

Birthday: June 4

The famous actress is also famous for giving back and serves as a UN Goodwill Ambassador.

Article continues below

Kanye West, Twitter

Twitter / Kim Kardashian

Kanye West

Birthday: June 8

The rapper and fashion mogul officially joined the billionaire's club earlier this year when Forbes reported his net worth crossed the threshold, in large part thanks to his wildly successful Yeezy sneaker line.

Ashley Olsen, Mary-Kate Olsen, 2019 CFDA Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen

Birthday: June 13

Of course you remember them from their movies, but did you know that Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen also have a successful fashion line? The twins own the fashion label Elizabeth & James, which is also named after their younger siblings.

Chris Evans, 2020 Golden Globe Awards

Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Chris Evans

Birthday: June 13

Sorry to fans of Chris Evans' white sweater from Knives Out! On a recent appearance of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the actor lamented that he thinks wearing a cable knit sweater now would just make people roll their eyes.

"I can't wear it anymore. It's a shame."

Article continues below

Lucy Hale, WTF widget, Florals

Jean Baptiste Lacroix/WireImage

Lucy Hale

Birthday: June 14

If you missed the Pretty Little Liars actress on your screen, have no fear! Lucy Hale now can be seen starring in Katy Keene, a spin-off of Riverdale.

Venus Williams

Jessica Bordner Photography

Venus Williams

Birthday: June 17

The tennis champion has a slew of accomplishments, including winning gold medals during the 2000 Olympics, and is considered one of the best players of all time.

Blake Shelton, The Voice

Trae Patton/NBC

Blake Shelton

Birthday: June 18

While we're used to hearing Blake Shelton's voice crooning on our favorite country music radio station, you may be surprised to learn that the singer is also a voice actor! He's voiced characters for movies like UglyDolls and The Angry Birds Movie.

Article continues below

Nicole Kidman, 2020 Critics Choice Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Broadimage/Shutterstock

Nicole Kidman

Birthday: June 20

Big Little Lies fans, get ready, because Nicole Kidman's production company Blossom Films is developing another Liane Moriarty book! Her adaptation of Nine Perfect Strangers is set to premiere later this year.

Meryl Streep, 2018 Oscars, Red Carpet Fashions

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

Meryl Streep

Birthday: June 22

The acclaimed actress broke her own record for Golden Globes nominations last summer when she earned her 34th nod for her performance in Big Little Lies.

Trending Stories

Latest News
Lana Del Rey

Lana Del Rey Fires Back at Critics Who Claim She's "Glamorizing Abuse"

Vanderpump Rules

Here's Your First Look at Vanderpump Rules' Shocking Virtual Season 8 Reunion!

Iggy Azalea, Fashion Police Widget

Iggy Azalea Slams Hater Who Said She's "Gaining Weight"

Tyler Posey, Teen Wolf

Teen Wolf Cast Virtually Reuniting for New MTV Reunions Series

Lori Loughlin, Boston, Court

Lori Loughlin to Plead Guilty in College Admissions Scandal, Agrees to Serve 2 Months in Prison

Nikki Bella, Brie Bella, Total Bellas

Brie Bella Asks Nikki If She's Ready to Marry Artem Chigvintsev: See Her Response

Jimmy Fallon, Anthony Anderson

Watch Anthony Anderson Hilariously Troll Jimmy Fallon Over His Outfit in Throwback Photo

TAGS/ Birthdays , Scott Disick , Chris Evans , Lucy Hale , VG , Top Stories , Apple News , Celebrities
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.