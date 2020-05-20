Kourtney Kardashian Is "Proud" of Her Body After Slamming Pregnancy Speculation

Sometimes, Kourtney Kardashian can't ignore the negativity.

When the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star posts to social media, chances are hundreds of followers will leave a mixture of positive and negative comments.

But recently, the Poosh creator came across a few users who thought she was pregnant.

"I commented back and said, ‘This is the shape of my body. I gained a few pounds over this quarantine time and I love my body and I'm proud of my shape and I'm obviously posting it and this is the shape of my body.' I don't think I look pregnant at all," Kourtney shared in a new Poosh YouTube video for Wellness Wednesday. "We're all shaped differently and that's my body and I'm proud of it so that's how I respond to the negative comments. It's not always easy."

She continued, "Sometimes I can be more sarcastic but I think kill them with kindness is my motto and try not to let those comments affect you and if they do and you know that, then don't look at comments. I know it's easier said then done but really try to keep the positivity for your mental health. "