Riverdale's Skeet Ulrich and Megan Blake Irwin Set the Record Straight on Engagement Rumors

Wedding bells aren't ringing for Skeet Ulrich and Megan Blake Irwin.

Just days ago, rumors sparked of a possible engagement between the Riverdale star and model after Irwin was spotted sporting a diamond ring in photos and video she posted on her Instagram page and in her Instagram Story of them together. After reportedly captioning one of the shots, "Always & forever mine," and writing on top of another, "Mine forever," fans wondered if she was hinting at an engagement, to which Irwin coyly replied with just kiss emojis. The Instagram photo on her feed has since been deleted.

Meanwhile, the rumor mill can stop churning because the Scream alum's rep clarified that "although there has been speculation after Megan posted a photo wearing a ring, Skeet and Megan Blake Irwin are not engaged."

Ulrich was previously married to Georgina Cates, with whom he shares two children, and later Amelia Jackson-Gray.