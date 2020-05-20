NeNe Leakes Teases Her Future on The Real Housewives of Atlanta

by Alyssa Ray | Wed., May. 20, 2020 11:59 AM
Alexa, play Mariah Carey's "Obsessed."
On Wednesday, NeNe Leakes virtually stopped by Daily Pop and opened up to E!'s own Erin Lim about the drama she faced during The Real Housewives of Atlanta reunion. Not only did the Bravolebrity explain why she walked out twice during the virtual taping, but she also threw some shade at her co-stars' obsession with her.
For starters, NeNe alleged that the other housewives had "twisted" former friend Yovanna Momplaisir's brain as they "wanted her to turn against me." Thus, she refused to be on camera with her now frenemy.
"The whole reunion was about me! I was there from the moment it started to an hour and a half before it ended," the Glee alum clarified to E!. "It only shows that, without me, they can only talk about me."
As for her breaking point during filming, NeNe said she was "drilled" with questions for three hours. Per the reality TV veteran, upon her return, she asked Andy Cohen if there was anyone else he had questions for.
"Well, as these girls like to say, I'm not in every episode. So, why would the entire reunion be questions to me?" she continued. "When I came back this season, I did everything I said I would do. I said I would make apologies, I said I would extend olive branches and form relationships—and I did all of those things."
Rather than be applauded for all of this, NeNe declared that she was "only put down for everything." Specifically, NeNe was frustrated with the criticisms surrounding her rekindled friendship with Porsha Williams.
"You can't win in this situation," NeNe relayed.
In regard to her drama with Kandi Burruss, the 52-year-old entrepreneur theorized that the Xscape alum has a "need to be number one."
Tommy Garcia/Bravo
"I was here first! This is a house that NeNe Leakes built," she quipped. "And so, she has to be number two. In fact, she's number three, 'cause Porsha will be number two."
Since NeNe has faced so much drama with her co-stars, Erin asked if the TV personality plans to return to RHOA.
"I don't know that. I never know, I quit every week," NeNe shared. "It's a very tough show to do. I personally feel that the show has gotten very nasty."
Without confirming her departure, NeNe remarked that she'd have to "talk with my team."
For all of this and more, be sure to watch the interview above!
Part three of The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 12 reunion airs Sunday, May 24 at 8 p.m. on Bravo!
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)
