What You Need to Know About The 100's Trippy Final Season

The end is near, whether you're ready or not.

The 100's final season premieres tonight, and it picks up pretty much right where the last season left off. So if you haven't yet rewatched the season six finale, now might be the time to do so. But it's not the only episode you might want to rewatch...

As usual, we chatted with showrunner Jason Rothenberg to get the scoop on what's to come (and you're definitely going to want to come back after tonight's premiere to discuss what happens as the season kicks off), and he warned that this is not a time for new viewers to jump in blind.

"I would say it's, I think, a fitting conclusion to what's been an epic journey for seven years, six seasons, for these characters that our fans have come to love," he says. "And I will say that if you've never watched the show, it might be difficult to pick it up in season seven. So you've got some homework to do on Netflix."