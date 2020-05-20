Lizzo's New Collab With Quay Will Have You Feeling 100% That Bitch

Quay
by Carly Milne | Wed., May. 20, 2020 10:10 AM
Ready to feel good as hell about your summer style? Quay x Lizzo just launched a ridiculously stylish collection of shades to help you do exactly that!
But there's more to this collab than Lizzo's superior style being translated to a new line of sunglasses. In celebration of the launch, Quay is teaming Feeding America to donate one million meals! Until May 25th, you can buy any pair from Quay.com and get another pair of your choice for free... and Quay will donate at least 100 meals per purchase to offer assistance to those who are struggling and in need of support.
So how does Lizzo feel about her new shades? "Quay is different from other eyewear brands out there," Lizzo explains. "They're cool and fresh, but also inclusive and attainable. Their message of confidence and self-expression is something that I believe in and can stand behind. Combine all that with the opportunity to do good with Feeding America, and it doesn't get much better than that."
Agreed! We picked out some of our fave frames to get you started. Shop 'em below!
Retro glam in full effect! Not only will you look super stylish in these glasses, but they have blue light filtering lenses to block out harmful light from screens, which can help prevent headaches, blurry vision and more.
Shields meet the classic cat's eye in this fab pair of shades, which feature an iridescent sheen on the lenses for added mystique. Pink not your thing? They also come in black or purple.
Unleash your inner Lizzo with these bold tortoise shell shades, with gold trim and a flattering square shape. They also come in black, in case you need both pairs to fully express your fabulousness.
Uplevel your summer whites with these stunning frames featuring glam gems that'll shimmer in the sun. Not into white shades? They also come in black with rose gold gems (so, you know, totally understated).
Everyone needs a pair of aviators in their sunglasses wardrobe, and these have style to spare. Not only do they feature faded lenses, but you have three colors of frames to choose from, including gold glitter and black on black.
