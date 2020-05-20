Lizzo's New Collab With Quay Will Have You Feeling 100% That Bitch

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Ready to feel good as hell about your summer style? Quay x Lizzo just launched a ridiculously stylish collection of shades to help you do exactly that!

But there's more to this collab than Lizzo's superior style being translated to a new line of sunglasses. In celebration of the launch, Quay is teaming Feeding America to donate one million meals! Until May 25th, you can buy any pair from Quay.com and get another pair of your choice for free... and Quay will donate at least 100 meals per purchase to offer assistance to those who are struggling and in need of support.

So how does Lizzo feel about her new shades? "Quay is different from other eyewear brands out there," Lizzo explains. "They're cool and fresh, but also inclusive and attainable. Their message of confidence and self-expression is something that I believe in and can stand behind. Combine all that with the opportunity to do good with Feeding America, and it doesn't get much better than that."

Agreed!