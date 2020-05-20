Actor Hagen Mills Dead at 29 in Attempted Murder-Suicide

Police are investigating an attempted murder-suicide involving a Hollywood actor.

Mayfield Police Department in Kentucky confirm to E! News that authorities responded to a 911 call Tuesday evening shortly after 5:45 p.m. local time.

When officers arrived to a residence, they met Erica Price who had gunshot wounds to her arm and chest.

According to police, the 34-year-old was able to tell officers that the gunman was Hagen Mills. She also told authorities he was still inside and had turned the gun on himself.

Although Erica was transported to a local hospital for treatment and is currently listed in stable condition, Hagen was pronounced dead at the scene.

Through an investigation, police learned that Erica's mom and young daughter—who she shared with Hagen—were held in the residence by Hagen. When Erica entered the residence, police say she was shot by Hagen before he turned the gun on himself.