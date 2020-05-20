Aidy Bryant Says Having Harry Styles as Her Dog Boyfriend Was a "Living Dream"

Aidy Bryant is living her best life, thanks to Harry Styles.

During her virtual visit to The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Wednesday, the Saturday Night Live star gushed over sharing the stage with the One Direction alum back in November when he hosted the famous comedy show. For Aidy, she particularly enjoyed their sketch "Joan Song," where he played her dog boyfriend and serenaded her with a romantic ballad.

"That's one of my favorites of all time," she told host Ellen DeGeneres. "And Harry was so, I mean, we were like, ‘Get on the floor and sniff garbage.' And like, ‘Eat fake ham.' And he was down for all of it. He was the best. It was a living dream and I will never let go of it."

This isn't the first time that Aidy has raved over Harry's performance. Back in January, she praised the "Watermelon Sugar" singer's dedication to the sketch during her Late Night with Seth Meyers interview.