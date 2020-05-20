Calvin Harris Reveals He Had to Have His Heart "Restarted" in 2014

Calvin Harris is opening up about his 2014 health scare.

On Tuesday, the famous DJ revealed that he had to have his heart "restarted," telling fans that the pivotal year brought several ups and downs.

"Interesting year for me 2014, started with me knocking myself off number 1 in the UK and ended with my heart getting restarted in the ER...this sort of stuff happened in between," he said in response to fellow DJ Dancing Astronaut's tweet, which featured a video of Harris' set from the Electric Daisy Festival in 2014.

At the time, the "Summer" singer eluded that he was suffering health problems after canceling several gigs and appearances. Among them was the MTV European Music Awards, which he announced he wasn't attending just 24 hours before the event. "No EMAs for me this weekend," he tweeted ahead of the award show. "Got some heart problems. Heading home to see if it can be fixed x."