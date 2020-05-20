Prince William and Kate Middleton Just Made a Big Change to Their Twitter and Instagram Accounts

by Elyse Dupre | Wed., May. 20, 2020 5:14 AM
Prince William and Kate Middleton just made a major change to their social media accounts.
While their Twitter and Instagram handles are still @KensingtonRoyal, their display names have changed. That's right. They now say "Duke and Duchess of Cambridge" instead of "Kensington Palace."
It's unclear when exactly the social media move was made; however royal admirers seemed to take notice earlier this week.
"Yayy! I love how the entire RF is getting better and better at social media," one Twitter user wrote. "But I hope the name 'kensingtonroyal' is never changed, I love it so much."
"I like that—comes across as more personal!" added another.
As fans will recall, the @KensingtonRoyal Twitter and Instagram accounts were launched in 2015. At first, they shared content about the activities of not only William and Kate but also Prince Harry, who used to live at Kensington Palace, as well. Content about Meghan Markle's work was also shared via this account after she wed Harry in 2018. However, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex later launched their own Instagram account—@SussexRoyal. Harry and Meghan announced in March—right before they officially stepped back as senior members of the royal family—that they would no longer be posting content from that account.
Of course, the Cambridges and Sussexes aren't the only ones in the royal family to use social media. Princess Eugenie has an official account, and Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall do, as well. Work about the couple is posted to @ClarenceHouse and their display name still reads as "Clarence House."
Queen Elizabeth II has also dabbled with social media. In 2019, she published her first-ever Instagram post.
