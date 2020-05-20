Miley Cyrus Transforms Her Hair Into a Pixie Mullet With Help From Mom Tish

Miley Cyrus has debuted a new look!

The "Mother's Daughter" singer showed off her new haircut on Instagram Story on Tuesday night, rocking what appears to be a pixie cut with a little mullet edge. To help Miley achieve her new 'do, celeb hairstylist Sally Hershberger talked the Disney alum's mom, Tish Cyrus, through the process.

"I trained Tish well!;) @tishcyrus @mileycyrus #virtualhaircut lol," Sally wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of Cyrus' shorter locks.

The virtual haircut, which can be seen in a video on Vogue, was actually done via FaceTime, with the hairstylist coaching Tish as she transformed her daughter's hair at home.

It was just months ago that Miley debuted her "modern mullet" hairstyle, which Sally also helped her achieve.

"Miley wanted to go more punk. She wanted something edgy," Sally told E! News exclusively of the hair moment. "We went with a modern mullet that she can wear sleek, but also wavy and messy."