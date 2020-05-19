The Voice Names a Season 18 Winner in Live Remote Finale

NBC
by Lauren Piester | Tue., May. 19, 2020 8:26 PM
NBC
What a season, what a finale, what a time.
The Voice just closed out season 18 and revealed a winner in the strangest, most surreal finale of the entire series. In the end, the top prize went to Team Blake's Todd Tilghman, who celebrated surrounded by his family.
Thunderstorm Artis (Team Nick) and Toneisha Harris (Team Blake) were the runners up, CammWess (Team Legend) landed in fourth place, and Micah Iverson (Team Kelly) was named in fifth place.
Over the course of the night, the final five were whittled down to the final one, but the two hours were also filled with old coach performances and bits with the coaches, including one where Nick gifted the other coaches with their own versions of his red chair, though Blake's was rather smaller than John's or Kelly's.
The finale also featured performances by Lady Antebellum and Bon Jovi, along with videos of the coaches dedicating performances to essential workers, and a new Jonas Brothers music video.
The Voice airs on NBC.
E! and NBC are both part of the NBC Universal family.
