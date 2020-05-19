The Bachelor's Amanda Stanton Defends Driving to a Different State to Get Her Hair Done

The bigger the hair... the closer to god?

Former Bachelor alum, Amanda Stanton, is proving that she'll go to great lengths for a killer new 'do.

On Monday evening, the reality TV personality revealed that she drove to another state so she and her daughters could get their hair done.

Stanton, who lives in California, documented her glam session and travels to Arizona on her Instagram Stories.

"Drove very very far to get my hair done & may have peed on the side of a dirt road because I'm scared to use public restrooms," Amanda captioned one of her pictures on Stories, which has since expired.

"But it was worth it," another text read, with her adding that she felt "like a new person."

Additionally, she snapped a pic of her and her 8-year-old daughter Kinsley's new hairdos, and shared it to her main feed. "never been so early to a hair appointment in my life," she wrote.

Naturally, many criticized the Bachelor alum for not only going on a road trip but for also getting her hair done during the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic.