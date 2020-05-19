Watch Jason Derulo Chip His Front Teeth While Eating Corn With a Power Drill

April Fool's might have come and gone, but Jason Derulo is still fooling around.

Fans on social media might have seen that the 30-year-old musician has been participating in a lot of viral trends on TikTok. And today, he's at it again with a corn on the cob and a power drill.

Nope, it doesn't end too well.

In the video, the singer attempts a "life hack" by trying to eat his cob of corn off a power drill. "Hey have y'all seen this?" Derulo says in the video. "I've always wanted to try it."

"Don't try this," the singer captioned the video, following with a bunch of crying emojis.

Toward the end of the short clip, Derulo abruptly stops after letting out a groan, looks at the camera in horror and then proceeds to show off his teeth or lack thereof.

But here's to hoping that the "Wiggly" singer was just wearing veneers...