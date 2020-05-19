Sia Reveals She Adopted Two Teenage Boys Last Year

Siais proud to confirm that she's now the mother of two teenage boys.

The singer revealed in an interview with SiriusXM's The Morning Mash Up that she adopted two 18-year-old boys in 2019. She said that she made the decision to legally make them members of her family because she knew they were "aging out of the foster care system." She declared, "I love them."

Together, they're getting through the pandemic the best they can. "They are both finding it pretty difficult, one more so than the other," she shared. "But they're both doing things that are really good for them right now, that are really helpful. They're really doing a lot of educational stuff that's good for them."

News of her expanded family comes almost an entire year after the pop star offered to adopt the 16-year-old boy Dasani from the HBO documentary Foster.