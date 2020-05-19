Sia Reveals She Adopted Two Teenage Boys Last Year

Getty Images
by Cydney Contreras | Tue., May. 19, 2020 5:40 PM
Siais proud to confirm that she's now the mother of two teenage boys.
The singer revealed in an interview with SiriusXM's The Morning Mash Up that she adopted two 18-year-old boys in 2019. She said that she made the decision to legally make them members of her family because she knew they were "aging out of the foster care system." She declared, "I love them."
Together, they're getting through the pandemic the best they can. "They are both finding it pretty difficult, one more so than the other," she shared. "But they're both doing things that are really good for them right now, that are really helpful. They're really doing a lot of educational stuff that's good for them."
News of her expanded family comes almost an entire year after the pop star offered to adopt the 16-year-old boy Dasani from the HBO documentary Foster.
She said in a since-deleted tweet last May, "Hey Dasani from ‘FOSTER' on HBO! I'd like to adopt you. We're just trying to find you and get my house check done etc. But I want you to know you will have a home with me."
It's unclear if the teen is one of the two foster kids that Sia adopted, but she later said in a January GQ interview that she had "adopted a son."
It would seem the Australian singer is raising the boys on her own, as she and her husband of 2-years separated in Dec. 2016. Moreover, the star has said that her two sons will continue to be the main men in her life since she has "decided to be single for the rest of [her] life."
