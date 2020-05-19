How Hailey Bieber Overcame Feeling "Constantly Tormented" by Her Past

Related : Hailey Bieber Reflects on Her Struggle With Anxiety

Hailey Bieber is learning the art of letting go.

The 23-year-old star recently opened up about finding peace and acceptance with her past in order to fully heal, move forward and live a happy life. She got refreshingly honest and candid during a sit-down chat with Natalie Manuel Lee on the Hillsong YouTube channel.

The two discussed everything from painting a perfect picture on social media to struggling with thoughts of shame and guilt, which she said, "legitimately tortured me for months and months."

"There's been times where it has just constantly tormented me," the 23-year-old supermodel expressed, when asked what shame feels like to her. "My thoughts, my decisions, my past had tormented me."

"Ultimately, I can sit here and tell you I don't have anything to be ashamed of. I really don't," she went on. "For some reason, shame was the biggest one that was clinging to me."