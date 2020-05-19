Ruby Rose Exits Batwoman After One Season and Her Role Is Being Recast

Batwoman is leaving Batwoman.

Ruby Rose has decided to exit the CW series after one season, and Warner Brothers and The CW confirm that the role will be recast ahead of season two. The show was renewed back in January along with most of The CW's current lineup, and just last week, CW president Mark Pedowitz announced that the entire fall lineup would be pushed to January at the earliest due to production shutdown, giving WB and The CW ample time to find a new lead for the series.

"Warner Bros. Television, The CW and Berlanti Productions thank Ruby for her contributions to the success of our first season and wish her all the best," said a statement. "The studio and network are firmly committed to Batwoman's second season and long-term future, and we —along with the show's talented creative team—look forward to sharing its new direction, including the casting of a new lead actress and member of the LGBTQ community, in the coming months."