Lisa Vanderpump Tears Into Jax Taylor With a Speech That's Been Eight Seasons in the Making

It's Lisa Vanderpump's show and don't you forget it.

On tonight's Vanderpump Rules season eight finale, the British restaurateur made this very point as she masterfully shut down longtime employee Jax Taylor while his infamous ego, once again, reared its ugly head. This talking-to came to fruition after Lisa watched Jax risk his relationships with wife Brittany Cartwright and best friend Tom Sandoval.

Earlier in the episode, during a photo shoot for The Hollywood Reporter, Jax threw a temper tantrum as he was forced to wear a black t-shirt to match his co-workers.

"I will wear what I want, when I want! I always have," Jax noted in a confessional. "I don't like that I'm put on the same level as like, the rest of the bartenders."

In an attempt to comfort Jax, Brittany assured her husband that he still looked "hot." Unfortunately, this remark triggered one of Jax's classic outbursts. As Jax declared, "I don't give a s--t," Lisa looked on in horror.

Here's where her first intervention took place…