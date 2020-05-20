See The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air Cast, Then and Now

Related : A Blast From Interviews Past: "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air"

It's been 24 years since one of the most iconic theme songs last played on TV.

On May 20, 1996, six seasons and 148 episodes after making Will Smith a household name, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air aired its last episode on NBC, taking with it an opening credits sequence that TV fans of a certain generation can, without a doubt, recite by heart. You know the one. Say it with us now:

Now this is a story all about how my life got flipped, turned upside down. And I'd like to take a minute, just sit right there. I'll tell you how I became the prince of a town called Bel-Air.

In West Philadelphia, born and raised...

OK, we'll spare you the rest. But trust us, homes, we know it all.

In any event, it's been over two decades since the beloved sitcom—co-created by Quincy Jones of all people and based loosely on famed music manager Benny Medina's life—wrapped up and Smith went on to become one of the biggest movie stars in the world.