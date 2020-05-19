Drew Barrymore Gets Real About How She's Navigating This New Normal

Related : Drew Barrymore Dishes on Motherhood & "Ever After"

Celebrities, they're just like us!

Among those stars? Drew Barrymore.

The beloved actress is keeping it real when it comes to her home life in quarantine amid the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, how she's helping others during these difficult times and what she's doing to keep a sense of normalcy.

For one, the Charlie's Angels alum recently joined forces with McCormick and donated $1 million to the No Kid Hungry organization, which helps with COVID-19 relief efforts and also helps those struggling with food resources.

"I love that McCormick and I are trying to balance the story of: Here is the reality, which is why we're going to raise one million dollars to No Kid Hungry and we're going to raise awareness and inspire others to give to that charity," the actress told E! News.

She added, "When we talk about the realities, the necessities and the luxuries of food, we also want to focus on the fact that it is also one of the most romantic, celebratory and communal things we have in our life and as a society."