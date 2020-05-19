WELCOME!
We're Testing a New Site Experience For You
KardashiansShop E!TransformationsFeel GoodWhere Are They Now?Celeb Kids

Jennifer Lawrence's Quarantine Drinking Habits Prove It's Always 5 O'Clock Somewhere

Jennifer Lawrence's drinking habits prove it's always 5 o'clock somewhere and we're not mad at it.
By Pamela Avila May 19, 2020 8:39 PMTags
Jennifer LawrenceCelebritiesAmy SchumerEntertainment
Shutterstock

Jennifer Lawrence's drinking habits during quarantine are relatable AF. 

On a recent episode of Amy Schumer Leanrs to Cook, Lawrence shared her drinking habits while quarantined during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Lawrence's good friend Amy Schumer called her up to ask what her favorite type of wine was, while filming the episode with her husband Chris Fischer.

"I may need to call my homegirl about this," says Schumer after gushing about the glass of chardonnay she just had. "Who would be exciting to call?"

"Oh, gosh," Lawrence replies when she answers the phone.

"Oh my god, I love your work," Schumer jokes.

"Oh, I just woke up," the actress replies. 

"We're drinking chardonnay because, as you know, I like an oaky chard," the Trainwreck actress tells Lawrence. "What kind of wind do you like? I don't remember because I'm a bad friend." 

"Sauvignon blanc," the Red Sparrow actress replied. "I mean, [that's] if I'm drinking white, which I think is mainly for sluts."

photos
Obscure Jennifer Lawrence Movies

"How dare you," Schumer replied. But then she remembered her friend is more of a "red wine person."

She adds, "You like a nice red wine and earlier in the night." 

Schumer then went on to ask the Hunger Games actress about her drinking schedule during quarantine. 

"I'm trying to wait until 6 p.m., so I have, like, a preemptive beer at 5," Lawrence explained. 

Trending

1

Ryan Seacrest Breaks Silence on Stroke Concerns as He Returns to TV

2

Inside Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Shockingly Different World

3

Search for WWE Star Shad Gaspard Is Suspended After He Went Missing

"That's very classy," Schumer replied. 

Then her husband Fischer chimed in and ask Lawrence about her famous roast chicken recipe. 

For the recipe, check out Schumer's Instagram post above!

Related: Intruder Arrested at Jennifer Lawrence's Los Angeles Home

As fans may recall, the Oscar winner and her beau Cooke Maroney recently wed in late 2010 in mid-October. 

Trending

1

Ryan Seacrest Breaks Silence on Stroke Concerns as He Returns to TV

2

Inside Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Shockingly Different World

3

Search for WWE Star Shad Gaspard Is Suspended After He Went Missing

4

American Idol Winner on the Life-Changing Win From Home

5

André Leon Talley's Biggest Bombshells About Anna Wintour & More

Latest News

Celebrate April Fools' Day With These Celebrity Pranksters

Ariana Grande's Pro Shares His Straightforward Diet and Fitness Plan

Exclusive

RHONY Exclusive: Watch Dorinda Medley Snap at Ramona Singer

Exclusive

Nikki Bella Wants to Freeze Her Eggs...Without Artem Chigvintsev

UPDATED

Best Memorial Day Sale Home Deals 2020: Kohl's, Wayfair & More

Exclusive

Married at First Sight Couples Share Highs & Lows of Marriage

Everything You Wanted to Know About How Chopped Is Cooked Up