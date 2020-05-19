WELCOME!
CBS Plans New and Returning TV Shows for Fall 2020 Premieres Despite Coronavirus

Unlike fellow broadcast networks Fox and The CW, CBS plans to air returning and new shows in the fall of 2020.
CBS is placing its bets on getting production back up and running for the fall 2020 TV season.

The network announced two new shows will debut in the fall, The Equalizer with Queen Latifah and B Positive starring Thomas Middleditch and Annaleigh Ashford. Clarice, a crime drama set after the events of Silence of the Lambs with Rebecca Breeds as Clarice Starling, will debut midseason along with S.W.A.T. and Undercover Boss. Fox and The CW announced their fall 2020 schedules with Fox airing scripted fare previously planned for spring and summer 2020 and The CW holding premieres of new and returning shows until January 2021.

While only three new shows were announced during the typical upfront window, CBS said viewers can expect additional new shows to be announced at a later date.

All the New TV Shows for the 2020-2021 Season

"We're excited to come off another season as America's most watched network and, despite the obvious challenges around us, put together another winning lineup," Kelly Kahl, president of CBS Entertainment, said in a statement. "Next season, we'll have five breakout returning freshman series and three compelling new shows placed into a schedule with the incredible stability for which CBS is so well known. Couple that with our broadcast of Super Bowl LV next February, and CBS is simply loaded with a lineup that will clearly appeal to both our advertising partners and our loyal viewers."

MONDAYS
8-8:30 p.m. The Neighborhood
8:30-9 p.m. Bob Hearts Abishola
9-10 p.m. All Rise
10-11 p.m. Bull

TUESDAYS
8-9 p.m. NCIS
9-10 p.m. FBI
10-11 p.m. FBI: Most Wanted

WEDNESDAYS
8-9 p.m. Survivor
9-10 p.m. The Amazing Race
10-11 p.m. SEAL Team

THURSDAYS
8-8:30 p.m. Young Sheldon
8:30-9 p.m. B Positive
9-9:30 p.m. Mom
9:30-10p.m. The Unicorn
10-11 p.m. Evil

FRIDAYS
8-9 p.m. MacGyver
9-10 p.m. Magnum P.I.
10-11 p.m. Blue Bloods

SATURDAYS
8-10 p.m. Crimetime Saturday
10-11 p.m. 48 Hours

SUNDAYS
7-8 p.m. 60 Minutes
8-9 p.m. The Equalizer
9-10 p.m. NCIS: Los Angeles
10-11 p.m. NCIS: New Orleans

Premiere dates will be announced at a later date.

