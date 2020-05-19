Here's How Jamie Lynn Spears Knew It Was Time to Return to Acting

Related : Jamie Lynn Is Quarantining With Big Sis Britney Spears

A much-anticipated return to television!

Jamie Lynn Spears has officially revived her career as an actress with Tuesday's launch of Sweet Magnolias on Netflix, and she stopped by Daily Pop to discuss why she's back, in addition to revealing what she's up to in quarantine and playing a game of "Which Sister? Spears Edition."

"I think that it's just kind of about timing," Jamie Lynn told E!'s Erin Lim. "I've been an actor since I was very young. It's a part of who I am, I love doing it and honestly, I just did not realize how much I missed it until I was back on set and playing the character. "

Britney Spears' little sister famously starred in the Nickelodeon teen sitcom Zoey 101, which ended a four-season run in 2008 after Jamie Lynn gave birth to her and her now-husband Jamie Watson's daughter, Maddie. Just three years ago, Maddie—now 11 years old—had a serious, near-death ATV accident. The experience weighed heavily on Jamie Lynn, who told Erin that from that moment on, she decided that "nothing was scary anymore."

"I saw my worst fear and then when I was able to—literally, when my daughter was given back to me—I don't get to be ungrateful. I don't get to complain anymore. All the petty stuff, I've gotta let it go," she explained. "You know, you get that one big wish, or that one thing you want—I got mine. So I need to live every day being thankful and grateful, even for the bad days."