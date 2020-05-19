Zoey Deutch Recovers From Coronavirus After Testing Positive for 1 Month

by Mike Vulpo | Tue., May. 19, 2020 11:48 AM
Zoey Deutch is "so lucky to be healthy."
As the Coronavirus pandemic continues to affect the lives of millions around the world, one actress is sharing her experience—and recovery—with the disease.
"I had the Coronavirus early on, before the shutdown, and a group of my friends also got it. People keep asking me, ‘Where did you get it?' and I wish I knew," Zoey shared with Vulture. "I feel like I could have spoken in a more eloquent way about my experience had I known. I continued testing positive for a month, which is longer than they're saying you're supposed to. I'm okay now. I'm so grateful for my health and I also feel guilty, in a way, for making it out okay."
The 25-year-old continued, "The reason I want to talk about it now is because it's so important to wear masks."
According to the Buffaloed star, her symptoms included a sore throat and feeling "totally delirious, like I was losing my mind." At the same time, another friend had no symptoms at all.
"I hate to sound like I'm trying to be preachy, but it's so important to wear a mask when you go out, even if you think you're okay and think you don't have it or think it's allergies. You just don't know if you have it or not," Zoey shared. "I really want to be able to donate blood and get groceries for people who haven't had it and be more of service than I have been able to."
Zoey continued, "I am so lucky to be healthy, that I'm safe and not immunocompromised and have access to doctors; I am incredibly privileged. But not everyone shares that privilege—so we need to be extra careful for those who don't by wearing masks."
As of today, Zoey continues to quarantine alone with her dog. In between cooking, you can find the actress playing Animal Crossing or watching old episodes of The Sopranos.
And because she finds herself on the road a lot less, Zoey realized that she misses singing loudly in a car. "So the other day, I just sat in my car for two hours and sang really loudly," she confessed. As for her artist of choice? It's Ariana Grande.
