Zoey Deutch Recovers From Coronavirus After Testing Positive for 1 Month

Zoey Deutch is "so lucky to be healthy."

As the Coronavirus pandemic continues to affect the lives of millions around the world, one actress is sharing her experience—and recovery—with the disease.

"I had the Coronavirus early on, before the shutdown, and a group of my friends also got it. People keep asking me, ‘Where did you get it?' and I wish I knew," Zoey shared with Vulture. "I feel like I could have spoken in a more eloquent way about my experience had I known. I continued testing positive for a month, which is longer than they're saying you're supposed to. I'm okay now. I'm so grateful for my health and I also feel guilty, in a way, for making it out okay."

The 25-year-old continued, "The reason I want to talk about it now is because it's so important to wear masks."

According to the Buffaloed star, her symptoms included a sore throat and feeling "totally delirious, like I was losing my mind." At the same time, another friend had no symptoms at all.