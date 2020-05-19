15 Juicy Things We Want After Watching Harry Styles' Watermelon Sugar Music Video

  • By
    &

by Carolin Lehmann | Tue., May. 19, 2020 11:21 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
EComm, TK Juicy Things We Want After Watching Harry Style's Watermelon Sugar Video

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

You're not alone if Harry Styles' new Watermelon Sugar music video has left you longing for a summer filled with friends and retro fashion. One can only dream, right?

Well, at the very least, you can rock the fashions in the music video thanks to the dupes we've found below. From Harry's blue flower sunglasses to his lady friend's yellow crochet bikini, copy the best beauty and fashion from the Watermelon Sugar music video with these buys from Urban Outfitters, Sephora and more. 

Read

6 Finds From Nordstrom's Memorial Day Sale We're Snapping Up Now

Loves Me Not Flower Round Sunglasses in Light Blue

First things first: Harry's blue flower sunglasses that he wears in the opening scenes. While these aren't his exact pair, they're dang close.

EComm, TK Juicy Things We Want After Watching Harry Style's Watermelon Sugar Video
$16 Urban Outfitters
Milk Makeup Watermelon Brightening Serum

Glowy, natural skin can be seen throughout the music video, and why not achieve the look using a watermelon brightening serum? This serum promises to even out your skin tone, reduce the appearance of fine lines and revitalizes your complexion.

EComm, TK Juicy Things We Want After Watching Harry Style's Watermelon Sugar Video
$36 Sephora
She Made Me Essential Sliding Halter Bikini Top and Bottoms

Hang at the beach or pool in style in this yellow crochet triangle bikini. The top ties together with fun tassels.

EComm, TK Juicy Things We Want After Watching Harry Style's Watermelon Sugar Video
$121 (top) Harrods $105 (bottoms) Harrods
Heartbreaker Sunglasses in Rose

Pink heart sunglasses with gold rims that look just like these are seen in the Watermelon Sugar music video. Have hearts in your eyes and on your eyes this summer thanks to them.

EComm, TK Juicy Things We Want After Watching Harry Style's Watermelon Sugar Video
$55 Quay
Cherry Drop Earrings

Cherry drop earrings are also seen in the music video, going along with the summer fruit theme. These offer a super affordable way to get the look.

EComm, TK Juicy Things We Want After Watching Harry Style's Watermelon Sugar Video
$6 Forever21
Glow Recipe Watermelon + AHA Glow Sleeping Mask

Speaking of getting the perfect summer glow, this watermelon sleeping mask will brighten up your complexion. It gently exfoliates, thanks in part to watermelon, and refines the look of your pores.

EComm, TK Juicy Things We Want After Watching Harry Style's Watermelon Sugar Video
$45 Sephora
UO Grassy Cropped Polo Sweater Top

If you're searching for something similar to the button up white shirt worn by Harry's friend in the opening scenes, look no further. You can achieve the look in this cropped shirt with a collar

 

EComm, TK Juicy Things We Want After Watching Harry Style's Watermelon Sugar Video
$49 Urban Outfitters
Lime Crime Diamond Dew Liquid Eyeshadow in Pixie

Glittery lids are a must to achieve the look, and this liquid eyeshadow does the trick perfectly. 

EComm, TK Juicy Things We Want After Watching Harry Style's Watermelon Sugar Video
$20 Ulta
BP 52mm Rimless Heart Sunglasses

Red heart sunglasses are also seen in the music video, and these rimless glasses are an affordable way to achieve the look. 

EComm, TK Juicy Things We Want After Watching Harry Style's Watermelon Sugar Video
$15 Nordstrom
Limited-Edition Clay Pot Waterproof Shadow Liner in Bubblegum

Eyeshadow in all sorts of bright colors is seen throughout the music video. Use this waterproof shadow to achieve the hot pink look. Harry's friends are seen wearing just one simple, bright shade across their lids, perfect for summer, rather than a time-consuming, multi-step eyeshadow look. 

EComm, TK Juicy Things We Want After Watching Harry Style's Watermelon Sugar Video
$21
$10 Tarte
LA Hearts Puka Shell Necklace

Puka shell necklaces are back with a vengeance in this music video, and you can get the look affordably at Pacsun.

EComm, TK Juicy Things We Want After Watching Harry Style's Watermelon Sugar Video
$11
$9 Pacsun
Lidstar in Lily

To get the lavender purple eyeshadow look, use this glistening eye glow from Glossier

EComm, TK Juicy Things We Want After Watching Harry Style's Watermelon Sugar Video
$18 Glossier
Juicy Tube in Framboise Pop

Harry's friends wear sheer, glossy lip colors in the music video. The look can be achieved thanks to a classic Juicy Tube.

EComm, TK Juicy Things We Want After Watching Harry Style's Watermelon Sugar Video
$20 Lancome
Butter London Patent Shine 10X Nail Lacquer in Chat Up

The teal blue nail polish seen in the video can be copied with Butter London's Chat Up color.

EComm, TK Juicy Things We Want After Watching Harry Style's Watermelon Sugar Video
$18 Amazon
Super Salve in Rhubarb

In place of a lipgloss, you could also wear a lip salve that deposits just a bit of color and a lot of moisture. Billie's Rhubarb Super Salve makes your lips look natural. 

EComm, TK Juicy Things We Want After Watching Harry Style's Watermelon Sugar Video
$9 Billie

Up next, check out everything you need to turn your yard into a relaxing beach oasis, plus the $25 t-shirt dress that has 1,000 five-star Amazon reviews.

Trending Stories

Latest News
Ecomm: generic e-comm shopping images

Today's Best Sales: Madewell, Nordstrom Rack, Saks Off 5th & More

Andre Leon, Anna Wintour - Andre Leon Talley book

Vogue's André Leon Talley Holds Nothing Back on Life With Anna Wintour & More in Bold New Book

E-Comm: Nordstrom's Memorial Day

6 Finds From Nordstrom's Memorial Day Sale We're Snapping Up Now

Ecomm: generic e-comm shopping images

Best Memorial Day Sale Fashion Deals 2020: Bloomingdale's, Nordstrom & More

E-Comm: Best Memorial Day Sales A to Z, Online Shopping

Best Memorial Day Sales 2020 A to Z

E-Comm: Amazon Maxi Dress

This $25 T-Shirt Dress Has 1,000 5-Star Amazon Reviews

E-Comm: Fenty Beauty Friends & Family Sale

Last Chance: Fenty Beauty's Friends & Family Sale Ends Today!

TAGS/ Daily Deals , Shopping , Fashion , Life/Style , Style , Style Collective , Beauty , Top Stories , Apple News , Shop Fashion , Shop Beauty
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.