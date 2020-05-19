Vanderpump Rules' Kristen Doute Shares How Sexual Assault Experience Affected Her for the Future

Kristen Doute is coming forward as a sexual assault survivor.

The reality star of Vanderpump Rules fame is just days away from the release of her new book, He's Making You Crazy: How to Get the Guy, Get Even, and Get Over It. In revisiting her own dating history in the book, the 37-year-old star also addressed experiencing sexual assault for the first time publicly. While the book is not out until June 2, Doute discussed her decision to share her truth with readers in a new interview on the Knot Too Taboo podcast, hosted by Gretchen Rossi and Slade Smiley, to be released on Wednesday.

"That chapter ["Nonconsensual"] was not something that was ever, like truthfully, in the back of my mind to even write about when we wrote this book," Doute said, according to an exclusive sneak peek of the interview shared with E! News.

As Doute explained, toward the end of the writing process co-author Michele Alexander "started thinking of big universal truths that she knows for a fact, whether she's been through it or someone she knows has been through it...She point blank asked me if I had ever experienced sexual assault."

While Doute was caught off-guard, "I just blurted out yes."