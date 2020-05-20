Gabby Douglas: Inside My Self-Care Routine

Who better to take wellness advice from than one of the world's most elite gymnasts?
As we all continue to practice social distancing amid the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, taking care of ourselves—mentally, physically and emotionally—is, say it with us now, more important than ever, so we're asking stars to share their at-home self-care tips with us, including the books they are reading, the snacks they are eating and their easy beauty routines.
In this week's installment of E!'s Wellness Wednesday series, Olympic gold medalist Gabby Douglas is sharing her self-care routine, from her favorite way to break a sweat at home right now and the recipe for the nutrient-packed "Gabby's Green Juice" smoothie.
The 24-year-old, who made history at the 2012 Olympics when she became the first African-American to win the gold medal in individual all-around, also revealed her go-to indulgences and the social media accounts she checks out when she needs a dose of positivity.
Affirmation or Mantra You Tell Yourself:
Never limit yourself.
The First Thing You Do in the Morning:
Pray.
Three Things You Try to Do Each Day:
Exercise eat healthy and relax.
Social Media Accounts You Follow for Positivity:
Will Smith and Dude Perfect.
Your Favorite Way to Break a Sweat Right Now:
HIIT workouts.
Your Go-To Snack:
Pretzels and salt & vinegar chips.
Your Go-To Indulgence:
Cinnamon buns or ice cream.
Your Go-To Healthy Recipe:
Gabby's Green juice: 3 handfuls of spinach, 3 handfuls of baby kale, 1 green apple, 1 lime, 4 cucumbers, 1 bunch parsley, 1/2 of fennel, 2 ginger fingers and 1 bunch mint leaves.
Your Go-To Easy Beauty Routine:
Morning facial regime (cleanse, exfoliate and moisturize) and light concealer, mascara and lip balm.
Your Current Feel Good Song:
Ishay Ribo - Keter Melucha.
The Apps or Podcasts You've Been Turning To:
Pinterest and Tik Tok of course.
No. 1 Self-Care Tip:
Breathe.
You Can't Go to Bed Without Doing This:
My nighttime facial regimen.
What Is Making You the Happiest Right Now:
Time with family and video chatting with friends.
Your Reading Recommendation:
From the Wisdom of Mishle (Proverbs) by Samson Raphael Hirsch.