Kristin Cavallari's Ex-BFF Kelly Henderson Sets the Record Straight on Jay Cutler Affair Rumors

Kristin Cavallari's former best friend is addressing rumors involving Jay Cutler.

As fans of Very Cavallari will know, Kristin and pal Kelly Henderson had a falling out in recent years. One factor in their rift included rumors of an affair between Jay and Kelly, which Kristin noted on the show that she never believed.

"When season two was airing, there was a lot of talk on social media about Jay and Kelly having an affair. Not for one second have I ever thought that it was true," Kristin said during a Jan. 2020 episode. "It wasn't the actual accusations of them having an affair that made me upset, it was how Kelly went about it."

In early May, shortly after Kristin and Jay announced their divorce, rumors began to fly that Kelly and Jay were spending time together. The speculation started when Kelly posted a photo of a man wearing a similar beaded bracelet to one that the former NFL star has been seen wearing.

Amid the rumors, a source told E! News, "This is 100 percent not Jay. This is Kelly seeking attention. That's all this is."

It was also noted that Kelly has a boyfriend, who was believed to be the man in the photo.