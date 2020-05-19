Kristin Cavallari's Ex-BFF Kelly Henderson Sets the Record Straight on Jay Cutler Affair Rumors

by Jess Cohen | Tue., May. 19, 2020 10:15 AM
Kristin Cavallari's former best friend is addressing rumors involving Jay Cutler.
As fans of Very Cavallari will know, Kristin and pal Kelly Henderson had a falling out in recent years. One factor in their rift included rumors of an affair between Jay and Kelly, which Kristin noted on the show that she never believed.
"When season two was airing, there was a lot of talk on social media about Jay and Kelly having an affair. Not for one second have I ever thought that it was true," Kristin said during a Jan. 2020 episode. "It wasn't the actual accusations of them having an affair that made me upset, it was how Kelly went about it."
In early May, shortly after Kristin and Jay announced their divorce, rumors began to fly that Kelly and Jay were spending time together. The speculation started when Kelly posted a photo of a man wearing a similar beaded bracelet to one that the former NFL star has been seen wearing.
Amid the rumors, a source told E! News, "This is 100 percent not Jay. This is Kelly seeking attention. That's all this is."
It was also noted that Kelly has a boyfriend, who was believed to be the man in the photo.
On Tuesday, Kelly addressed speculation involving Jay during an interview on divorce attorney Laura Wasser's All's Fair podcast. Kelly explained that she met Jay through her ex-boyfriend and then met Kristin through Jay when they started dating.
When asked if she's dating Jay, Kelly replied, "No."
"I'm just gonna go ahead and put this out there, there was never an affair, I have nothing to do with their divorce and I am not dating Jay Cutler," Kelly said.
The celeb stylist went on to note that she and Jay are no longer in touch.
"We're not really in touch anymore, we had a little bit of a falling out last year, so I've kind of gotten some space from both of them," Kelly explained, adding that she wishes them the best.
As for that Instagram post, Kelly said the man in the post is indeed her boyfriend, who is private.
"It's my boyfriend...I've been in a relationship for quite some time now," Kelly shared. "He is a very private person and I respect that. You know him and his kids are a huge part of my life now, but I try to keep them out of the public part of my life because it's not what they signed up for."
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?