The Resident, Last Man Standing Officially Renewed by Fox

If you worried about Last Man Standing and The Resident after they were left out of the press release announcing the fall 2020 plans, you can breathe a sigh of relief. Fox has made it official: The Resident and Last Man Standing have been renewed for the 2020-2021 TV season.

The network previously set its fall 2020 schedule to include animated comedies The Simpsons, Family Guy and Bob's Burgers, previously set to premiere midseason dramas Filthy Rich and neXt, and acquired series L.A.'s Finest starring Jessica Alba and Gabrielle Union.

This will be Last Man Standing's third season on Fox, its ninth overall, and The Resident's season four.

"The Resident and Last Man Standing are such important parts of Fox, and we're so pleased they will be returning next season," Michael Thorn, president of entertainment for Fox Entertainment, said in a statement. "We want to thank all of the writers, actors, directors, producers and talented crews for both of these shows, and, of course, our friends and producing partners at 20th Century Fox Television."

According to Fox, Last Man Standing, which stars Tim Allen and Nancy Travis, averages 8 million multi-platform viewers. The Resident, which stars Matt Czuchry and Emily VanCamp, averages 10 million across platforms. See what other shows have been renewed and canceled below.

American Idol

ABC

Renewed: American Idol (ABC)

American Idol will return for a fourth season on ABC.

The Good Fight

CBS

Renewed: The Good Fight (CBS All Access)

Christine Baranski and her fabulous brooches will return for a fifth season of The Good Fight after the fourth was cut short due to the coronavirus.

Good Girls

NBC

Renewed: Good Girls (NBC)

NBC's Sunday night criminals are getting a fourth season.

Tommy, Edie Falco

CBS

Canceled: Tommy (CBS)

Edie Falco's cop drama won't be back.

Broke, CBS, Pauley Perrette

CBS

Canceled: Broke (CBS)

Pauley Perrette's return to CBS was short-lived.

Man With a Plan, Matt LeBlanc

CBS

Canceled: Man With a Plan (CBS)

Did you know Matt LeBlanc was on a CBS comedy?

Carol's Second Act

CBS

Canceled: Carol's Second Act (CBS)

Carol got a second act, but not a second season.

MacGyver

CBS

Renewed: MacGyver (CBS)

No need for a trick to get out of a sticky situation here, MacGyver scored a new season.

Magnum PI

CBS

Renewed: Magnum, PI (CBS)

Hawaii Five-0 might be over, but CBS is staying in the state with a new season of Magnum.

Evil

CBS

Renewed: Evil (CBS)

This drama from The Good Wife creators will be back to scare you.

All Rise

CBS

Renewed: All Rise (CBS)

Fresh off doing a remotely shot season one finale, CBS renewed this legal drama for a second season.

The Unicorn, New Fall Shows, 2019

CBS

Renewed: The Unicorn (CBS)

It's a second season for this Walton Goggins comedy.

SEAL Team

CBS

Renewed: SEAL Team (CBS)

The drama starring David Boreanaz has scored a new season.

SWAT, S.W.A.T., Shemar Moore

CBS

Renewed: S.W.A.T. (CBS)

Shemar Moore will keep the streets safe for another season.

Bob Hearts Abishola

CBS

Renewed: Bob Hearts Abishola

Chuck Lorre's comedy is sticking around for a second season.

The Neighborhood

CBS

Renewed: The Neighborhood (CBS)

The comedy starring Cedric the Entertainment and Max Greenfield is returning.

Allison Janney, MOM

CBS

Renewed: Mom (CBS)

Allison Janney and Anna Faris will return for more laughs.

Bull

CBS

Renewed: Bull (CBS)

Bull remains on the case.

Blue Bloods

CBS

Renewed: Blue Bloods (CBS)

Tom Selleck and his 'stache will continue to keep the streets of New York City safe.

Young Sheldon

CBS

Renewed: Young Sheldon (CBS)

The story of young Sheldon Cooper continues.

FBI

CBS

Renewed: FBI (CBS)

The procedurals remain powerful players on CBS.

FBI: Most Wanted, Kellan Lutz

CBS

Renewed: FBI: Most Wanted (CBS)

Dick Wolf's second FBI series will return.

NCIS: New Orleans

CBS

Renewed: NCIS: New Orleans (CBS)

All three NCIS shows will be back on CBS.

NCIS: LA

CBS

Renewed: NCIS: LA (CBS)

As long as there's CBS, there will be an NCIS on the air.

NCIS

CBS

Renewed: NCIS (CBS)

Mark Harmon and the NCIS team will never leave you.

God Friended Me

CBS

Canceled: God Friended Me (CBS)

After just two seasons, CBS is parting ways with God Friended Me.

911, 9-1-1

Fox

Renewed: 9-1-1 (Fox)

Angela Bassett will keep the streets of 9-1-1's Los Angeles safe for another season.

9-1-1: Lone Star

Fox

Renewed: 9-1-1: Lone Star (Fox)

The spinoff starring Rob Lowe and Liv Tyler will remain on call for a second season.

Grey's Anatomy, Station 19

ABC

Renewed: Station 19 (ABC)

ABC is sticking with the Grey's Anatomy spinoff for a season four. Grey's has already been renewed through season 17, so we've got at least another year of both shows. 

The Magicians

Syfy

Ending: The Magicians (Syfy)

Syfy's series based on the books of the same name will come to an end with season five, but don't worry: producers planned on the ending serving as a series finale.

Not Just Me, New Fall Shows, 2019

Fox

Canceled: Almost Family (Fox)

Fox has officially said goodbye to the low-rated drama after one season. 

Hawaii Five-0

CBS

Ending: Hawaii Five-0 (CBS)

After 10 seasons, Hawaii Five-0 will come to an end on April 3. 

Law and Order: SVU

NBC

Renewed: Law & Order: SVU (NBC)

NBC has ordered three more seasons of Detective Olivia Benson (and Dick Wolf's other NBC shows). 

Chicago Fire

NBC

Renewed: Chicago Fire (NBC)

Three more seasons are on the way. 

CHICAGO P.D., Elias Koteas, Tracy Spiridakos, Patrick Flueger, LaRoyce Hawkins, Jon Seda,

James Dimmock/NBC

Renewed: Chicago P.D. (NBC)

P.D. will be back for three more seasons at least! 

Chicago Med

NBC

Renewed: Chicago Med (NBC)

NBC is in for three more seasons! 

Atypical

Netflix

Ending: Atypical (Netflix)

Netflix announced Sam and family will return in 2021 for one final season of Atypical.

Schitt's Creek

Pop

Ending: Schitt's Creek (Pop TV)

The tale of the Rose family and the inclusive town they ended up calling home ends with season six.

Work in Progress

Showtime

Renewed: Work in Progress (Showtime)

The work continues for a second season.

The L Word: Generation Q

Showtime

Renewed: The L Word (Showtime)

The L Word sequel series/revival/whatever you want to call it, will be back.

Spinning Out

Netflix

Ending: Spinning Out (Netflix)

Just one season for the figure skating drama on Netflix.

Fuller House

Netflix

Ending: Fuller House (Netflix)

Say goodbye to the Tanner family again.

BoJack Horseman

Netflix

Ending: BoJack Horseman (Netflix)

Netflix's acclaimed animated series said farewell after six seasons.

Soundtrack

Netflix

Canceled: Soundtrack (Netflix)

This musical drama from Smash and Gossip Girl veteran Josh Safran won't return for a second season.

Sex Education

Netflix

Renewed: Sex Education (Netflix)

The Gillian Anderson and Asa Butterfield dramedy will return for season three.

Homeland, Claire Danes

Showtime

Ending: Homeland (Showtime)

Season eight will be the last for Claire Danes' crying face.

Shameless

Showtime

Ending: Shameless (Showtime)

The Gallagher family will say farewell in season 11.

Ray Donovan

Showtime

Canceled: Ray Donovan (Showtime)

Showtime surprised audiences with a cancellation after seven seasons.

Fox is holding most of its live-action hits for midseason, earmarking the return of 9-1-1 and 9-1-1: Lone Star for then. Mayim Bialik's new comedy Call Me Kat is slated for midseason as well. Expect Last Man Standing and The Resident to follow suit.

