Chrissy Teigen Tells "Rich" Friends to Stop Asking for PR Boxes—With a Side of Shade for Alison Roman

It seems everyone wants a Cravings by Chrissy Teigen PR package.

For those unfamiliar with PR packages, it is a practice of brands sending boxes of new merchandise out to influential people, like celebrities or social media personalities, as a way to spread the word about their new products and for the stars to potentially show the new goods on their online channels, which garners publicity for the brand as a result.

Well, as Chrissy Teigen revealed on her social media, her rich friends want some merch, too. While familiar figures like Ali Wong and Shay Mitchelldocumented their Cravings packages on their Instagram Stories, Teigen took to her own to issue a PSA.

"Please don't ask for a box. My marketing budget is not infinite but my love for you is. Also I see some of u asking and you're literally rich," she wrote.