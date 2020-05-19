Chrissy Teigen Tells "Rich" Friends to Stop Asking for PR Boxes—With a Side of Shade for Alison Roman

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Tue., May. 19, 2020 6:27 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

It seems everyone wants a Cravings by Chrissy Teigen PR package. 

For those unfamiliar with PR packages, it is a practice of brands sending boxes of new merchandise out to influential people, like celebrities or social media personalities, as a way to spread the word about their new products and for the stars to potentially show the new goods on their online channels, which garners publicity for the brand as a result. 

Well, as Chrissy Teigen revealed on her social media, her rich friends want some merch, too. While familiar figures like Ali Wong and Shay Mitchelldocumented their Cravings packages on their Instagram Stories, Teigen took to her own to issue a PSA. 

"Please don't ask for a box. My marketing budget is not infinite but my love for you is. Also I see some of u asking and you're literally rich," she wrote. 

Photos

Chrissy Teigen's Best Clapbacks

Teigen further explained the situation in some Instagram Story videos, telling viewers she used to receive PR packages all the time and would donate them or give them away without thinking twice about it. Now, she's on the other side of the process. "Holy s--t, it's a ton of work," she said. Teigen noted that she has gotten a lot of help with them and described making the "very curated" packages as a "labor of love."

"I will never, ever throw away or not thank somebody profusely for being sent one," she said. 

Chrissy Teigen

Charley Gallay for Getty Images

And, while she assured fans she will start doing "a ton of" giveaways, Teigen also made it clear to her famous friends that she doesn't have an infinite supply of PR boxes. 

"[That note was] honestly just meant for my friends that are literally writing, saying, 'Uh mine hasn't gotten here yet.' That's 'cause I didn't send it to you," she quipped. "Just kidding...kind of."

Teigen noted all the boxes haven't gone out yet and that, amid the coronavirus pandemic, there is someone driving around Los Angeles delivering them one at a time. 

"What do you want from me? We're tiny. We're small," she said. "I know it looks like everything is just easy, but I promise...you're gonna be ok."

As a final quip, she referenced her recent drama with Alison Roman and told fans, "Maybe that comes from someone putting it in your head that we're just a content farm of endless money and just got so big so fast, but I promise we didn't—as great as it looks."

Trending Stories

Latest News
Ryan Seacrest, Live With Kelly and Ryan

Ryan Seacrest Breaks Silence on Stroke Concerns as He Returns to TV

90 Day Fiance: Self-Quarantined

90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined Sparks New Online Love for Laura?

Courteney Cox

Courteney Cox Surprises 13-Year-Old Superfan After Friends-Themed Bar Mitzvah Party Is Canceled

Rupert Grint, Daniel Radcliffe

Watch Daniel Radcliffe’s Priceless Reaction to Harry Potter Co-Star Rupert Grint’s Baby News

Brad Pitt, Missouri State

See Brad Pitt's Surprise Message for Missouri State University Graduates

Nikki Bella, Total Bellas 508

Nikki Bella's Doctor Urges Her to Freeze Her Eggs ASAP in All-New Total Bellas Sneak Peek

Space Force

Space Force's New Trailer Shows You Steve Carell Is Much More Than Michael Scott

TAGS/ Chrissy Teigen , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.