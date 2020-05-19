Watch Daniel Radcliffe’s Priceless Reaction to Harry Potter Co-Star Rupert Grint’s Baby News

Daniel Radcliffe and Rupert Grint are still the best of friends.

During his virtual visit to Watch What Happens Live on Monday, the Harry Potter star shared that he was thrilled by the news that his co-star and his longtime girlfriend Georgia Groome had welcomed their first child earlier this month. While answering a fan question about the new parents' bundle of joy, Daniel revealed that he had recently reached out to Rupert to congratulate him.

"Yes, I texted him the other day. I'm so happy for him. It's very, very cool," he told host Andy Cohen, adding, "It's also, like, super weird for me to think that we are all at the age where we are having children but we definitely are."

Agreeing with the British actor, Andy chimed in, saying, "It's weird for all of us." Daniel replied, "I'm sure it is," and joked that his age has always been a sore subject for people: "I remember when I turned 30, a lot of people in my life were really depressed to find that that had happened."