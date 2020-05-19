See Brad Pitt's Surprise Message for Missouri State University Graduates

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Tue., May. 19, 2020 6:23 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Brad Pitt had a sweet surprise in store for the graduating class of 2020.

The 56-year-old Oscar winner sent a heartfelt video message to graduates of Missouri State University, which was shared on the school's social media on Monday night. 

"We have one more surprise for our #BearGrads: A special message from one of Springfield's own. Thanks, Brad," the Missouri State Twitter account wrote on social media Monday.

Pitt, who was born in Oklahoma, moved to Missouri with his family at a young age.

"Hi everyone! Brad here from quarantine, with a shout-out to the graduating class of Missouri State University! Yeah!" Pitt said in his video message to the graduates. "It must be very strange doing this in these trying times, but know we're rooting for you. Our money's on you to make this world a better place, and we wish you all the best in your future endeavors."

Photos

Class of 2020: Celeb Kids Graduate

"So, you did it! You made it!" Pitt's message continued. "Enjoy, congrats again, and think big."

Pitt joins a number of celebrities who are celebrating the class of 2020. Let's take a look at all of the stars honoring graduates in the gallery below!

Barack Obama, Graduate Together 2020, livestream

YouTube/EIF and XQ

Barack Obama

President Obama delivered an inspiring commencement speech during Graduate Together: America Honors the High School Class of 2020. He told graduates, "With all the challenges this country faces right now, nobody can tell you 'no, you're too young to understand' or 'this is how it's always been done.' Because with so much uncertainty, with everything suddenly up for grabs, this is your generation's world to shape."

Nick Jonas, The Jonas Brothers, Graduate Together 2020, livestream

YouTube/EIF and XQ

The Jonas Brothers

The trio closed the ceremony with a performance of "X," featuring KAROL G.

Chika, Graduate Together 2020, livestream

YouTube/EIF and XQ

Chika

The 23-year-old star performed "Crown" during the virtual ceremony.

Article continues below

Lena Waithe, Graduate Together 2020, livestream

YouTube/EIF and XQ

Lena Waithe

The actress and screenwriter told graduates, "Use your voices and talents to be seen and heard."

Pharrell Williams, Graduate Together 2020, livestream

YouTube/EIF and XQ

Pharrell Williams

"A great speech, like a great song comes from the heart. It's only when the words flow from authentic emotions that it can actually really resonate with the many, versus the few," the Grammy winner said in his video message. "This video you're about to see does exactly that. It was written and produced by graduating seniors in Arizona's high schools to provide words of inspiration to their classmates. What they created has grown, and they are now joined by other seniors from across the us."

HER, H.E.R., Graduate Together 2020, livestream

YouTube/EIF and XQ

H.E.R.

The singer-songwriter delighted fans during her virtual graduation performance.

Article continues below

Alicia Keys, Graduate Together 2020, livestream

YouTube/EIF and XQ

Alicia Keys

The Grammy winner delivered a moving performance of her song "Underdog" during Graduate Together: America Honors the High School Class of 2020.

Ben Platt, The Brothers Platt, Graduate Together 2020, livestream

YouTube/EIF and XQ

The Brothers Platt

Actor Ben Platt and his brothers Henry and Jonah Platt performed a medley of classic hits during the ceremony, including Maroon 5's "Memories," Vitamin C's "Graduation (Friends Forever)," Bob Dylan's "Forever Young," and the Beatles' "In My Life."

Olivia Wilde, Graduate Together 2020, livestream

YouTube/EIF and XQ

Olivia Wilde

The Booksmart director introduced Malala Yousafzai during Graduate Together: America Honors the High School Class of 2020.

Article continues below

Malala Yousafzai, Graduate Together 2020, livestream

YouTube/EIF and XQ

Malala Yousafzai

"The Class of 2020 won't be defined by what we lost to this virus, but by how we responded to it," the activist said in her message. "The world is yours now, and I can't wait to see what you make of it."

Bad Bunny, Graduate Together 2020, livestream

YouTube/EIF and XQ

Bad Bunny

The singer encouraged graduates to continue to work hard and keep positive.

Megan Rapinoe, Graduate Together 2020, livestream

YouTube/EIF and XQ

Megan Rapinoe

"I'm not going ask you to come together. I'm going to ask you to demand better together," the soccer star told graduates.

Article continues below

Yara Shahidi, Graduate Together 2020, livestream

YouTube/EIF and XQ

Yara Shahidi

The actress and activist told students, "These last 12 years of school has prepared you all to go out into the world and be global citizens, just like it's done for me. And even though we are amidst circumstances that have affected our families, our friends, and communities, I'm inspired by how many of you all continue to ask, "How can I be of service?"

Timothee Chalamet, Graduate Together 2020, livestream

YouTube/EIF and XQ

Timothée Chalamet

The actor gave a shout-out to teachers during his virtual graduation speech.

Kevin Hart, Graduate Together 2020, livestream

YouTube/EIF and XQ

Kevin Hart

The actor and comedian paid tribute to students during his heartfelt speech.

Article continues below

Dua Lipa, Graduate Together 2020, livestream

YouTube/EIF and XQ

Dua Lipa

The superstar delivered a performance of her hit song "Break My Heart" during the virtual ceremony.

Zendaya, Graduate Together 2020, livestream

YouTube/EIF and XQ

Zendaya

The actress gave a sweet shout-out to her mom during her virtual graduation message.

LeBron James, Graduate Together 2020, livestream

YouTube/EIF and XQ

LeBron James

The basketball star honored students during the opening of Graduate Together: America Honors the High School Class of 2020.

Article continues below

Kristen Bell, Celebs Celebrating Graduates

Facebook

Kristen Bell

"It's not the moments of achievement or recognition that stick with you, it's the getting there that you remember," The Good Place star shared with graduating seniors.

Cardi B, Celebs Celebrating Graduates

Facebook

Cardi B

"It's more than a diploma, it's more than graduation, it's knowledge, it's knowing that you did it," the rapper shared in Facebook's #Graduation2020. "Now you're about to start your life, you're about to make some money, you're about to show your skills on what you worked for!"

Queer Eye, Celebs Celebrating Graduates

Facebook

Queer Eye Cast

It's time for the Fab 5 to give a High 5 to the graduating class of 2020.

Article continues below

Simone Biles, Celebs Celebrating Graduates

Facebook

Simone Biles

"We know how hard you worked to bring home that diploma," the Olympic athlete shared during #Graduation2020. "I know you're missing what is supposed to be your medal ceremony, but that ceremony doesn't change a thing. You've already won."

Hugh Jackman, Celebs Celebrating Graduates

Facebook

Hugh Jackman

"Listen to Oprah," the actor joked before the talk-show legend delivered a memorable speech during Facebook and Instagram's #Graduation2020 ceremony. 

Oprah, Celebs Celebrating Graduates

Facebook

Oprah Winfrey

"You are indeed, the chosen class, for such a time as this, the Class of 2020. You're also a united class, the pandemic class, that has the entire world striving to graduate with you," the talk-show host shared. "But even though there may not be pomp because of our circumstances, never has a graduating class been called to step into the future with more purpose, vision, passion and energy and hope. 

Article continues below

Selena Gomez, Celebs Celebrating Graduates

Facebook

Selena Gomez

"I want to say it's ok not to know what to do with the rest of your life," the "Come and Get It" singer shared with seniors. "It's a journey to find your direction or your passions, so don't get frustrated by the mistakes and setbacks as they happen to all of us." 

Luke Bryan, Celebs Celebrating Graduates

Facebook

Luke Bryan

The American Idol judge and country music singer shows his support for the Class of 2020. 

Miley Cyrus, Celebs Celebrating Graduates

Facebook

Miley Cyrus

The star stepped up to the podium to sing "The Climb."

Article continues below

David Dobrik, Celebs Celebrating Graduates

Facebook

David Dobrik

As the YouTuber points out, it's okay to not go to college, because he didn't either!

Bretman Rock, Celebs Celebrating Graduates

Facebook

Bretman Rock

The beauty vlogger sends love from the state of Hawaii.

JJ Watt, Celebs Celebrating Graduates

Facebook

JJ Watt

The athlete sends well wishes to all graduates.

Article continues below

Tim Tebow, Celebs Celebrating Graduates

Facebook

Tim Tebow

The footballer sends a message of hope from his home gym.

Tara Shahidi, Celebs Celebrating Graduates

Facebook

Yara Shahidi

As a Harvard attendee, the Grown-ish actor wishes her classmates good luck.

Jerry Harris, Celebs Celebrating Graduates

Derrek Harris

Jerry Harris

Who's ready for some mat talk?! The Cheer star participates in American Eagle's first-ever virtual prom called the #AExMEProm. 

Article continues below

Sterling K Brown, Celebs Celebrating Graduates

Facebook

Sterling K. Brown

The This Is Us star shares a message of hope to all the graduates of the Class of 2020.

Mindy Kaling, BJ Novak, Celebs Celebrating Graduates

Facebook

Mindy Kaling & BJ Novak

The former Office stars and BFFs kicked off Facebook and Instagram's graduation celebration with a sweet intro.

Hugh Jackman, Brit Awards 2019

Ian West/PA Wire

Hugh Jackman

The actor told students during the Facebook and Instagram celebration, "Listen to Oprah, trust me on that one." He also added, "Wear sunscreen."

Article continues below

The Jonas Brothers, Celebs and Class of 2020

Phil McCarten/CBS

Jonas Brothers & Sophie Turner

"We don't have college degrees so we're really impressed with you!" Turner joked with graduates.

Eva Longoria, Celebs and Class of 2020

Gregory Pace/REX/Shutterstock

Eva Longoria

Longoria told graduates to "stay true to your most authentic self," as she shared an inspiring story from her childhood.

Congratulations to the class of 2020!

Trending Stories

Latest News
Ryan Seacrest, Live With Kelly and Ryan

Ryan Seacrest Breaks Silence on Stroke Concerns as He Returns to TV

90 Day Fiance: Self-Quarantined

90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined Sparks New Online Love for Laura?

Courteney Cox

Courteney Cox Surprises 13-Year-Old Superfan After Friends-Themed Bar Mitzvah Party Is Canceled

Chrissy Teigen

Chrissy Teigen Tells "Rich" Friends to Stop Asking for PR Boxes—With a Side of Shade for Alison Roman

Rupert Grint, Daniel Radcliffe

Watch Daniel Radcliffe’s Priceless Reaction to Harry Potter Co-Star Rupert Grint’s Baby News

Nikki Bella, Total Bellas 508

Nikki Bella's Doctor Urges Her to Freeze Her Eggs ASAP in All-New Total Bellas Sneak Peek

Space Force

Space Force's New Trailer Shows You Steve Carell Is Much More Than Michael Scott

TAGS/ Brad Pitt , Apple News , Top Stories , Celebrities , School , VG
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.