MLB Star Starling Marte Mourns Death of Wife After Fatal Heart Attack

by Elyse Dupre | Tue., May. 19, 2020 5:21 AM

Starling Marte, Noelia

Starling Marte is mourning the death of his wife, Noelia.

The Arizona Diamondbacks player took to social media on Monday to announce that his spouse suffered a heart attack and passed away.

"Today I go through the great pain of making public the unfortunate death of my wife Noelia, due to a heart attack," he wrote via Instagram. "It is a moment of indescribable pain. On behalf of my family, I am grateful for the expressions of esteem and solidarity in this difficult time."

His team also released a statement.

"We are deeply saddened to learn of the tragic passing of Noelia Marte," the statement read. "Starling and his family are part of the D-backs' family and we will do all we can to support him and their children during this incredibly difficult time."

Starling's former team, the Pittsburgh Pirates, did, as well. 

"The entire Pirates family extend our deepest condolences to Starling Marte and family during this terrible time," the statement read. "Our hearts are truly saddened by this news."

In addition, many of his fellow athletes—including Gregory Polanco, Starlin Castro and Jorge Bonifacio—expressed their condolences in the comments section of Starling's post.

"So sorry for your loss, praying for you and your family my brother," Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Alex Young added.

According to his MLB bio, Starling is the proud father of three children: his two sons, Starling Jr. and Smerling, and his daughter, Tiana. The family celebrated Tiana's fourth birthday just a few days ago.

