See Arnold Schwarzenegger's Sweet Reaction to Daughter Katherine‘s Pregnancy

Arnold Schwarzenegger can't wait to be a grandfather.
During Monday's at-home episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the Terminator star couldn't help but gush over news that his daughter Katherine Schwarzenegger and her husband Chris Pratt are expecting their first child together, telling host Jimmy Fallon that he's ready to meet his grandchild.
"Yeah, can you believe that? I mean, that is really exciting news that Katherine now, you know be pregnant and have a baby—I don't know when exactly. Sometime this summer," he said. "And, inevitably, I'm really looking forward to playing around with whatever it is, she or he, and have some fun."
As he continued to rave over his future grandchild and the expectant parents, Arnold admitted that the baby's impressive lineage has not been lost on him. "I think this is kind of a unique experience," he began. "But I was just thinking about the gene pool. I mean, think about this for a second: It is part Kennedy and part—you know, there's three gene pools here. You can do Kennedy, Schwarzenegger and Pratt."
"I mean, we can do anything," Arnold added. "We can go and solve the Cuban Missile Crisis, we can go and kill Predators with our bare hands and we go and train dinosaurs. I mean, think about this. That is a lot of power here."
But, there's one trait that the Kindergarten Cop star hopes the little one won't inherit from him. "Worst thing is if this kid ends up, you know, with my accent," he joked. "That's what we don't want."
News broke that Katherine and Chris were expecting back in April, just two months shy of their first wedding anniversary. According to a source, the pair had expressed interest in expanding their family very early on.
"Katherine and Chris have been very open about wanting kids soon," the insider told E! News. "She's expressed she'd love to be pregnant in early 2020. Chris has a busy year coming up with filming, but both of them are ready to start this next chapter and bring a baby into their happy marriage."
Another source shared that The Gift of Forgiveness author has already become an amazing stepmother to the Jurassic World star's son Jack, 7, who he shares with ex Anna Faris.
"Katherine has always loved kids and Jack is very special to her," the source said. "She truly enjoys being with him and watching him grow. She wants to be a great stepmom and do everything she can to provide him with a nurturing and loving home."
Chris raved over his wife's parenting skills during E!'s In The Room, where he hinted that babies were on the brain. "She's a great stepmom. She's, god-willing, gonna be a great mom one day," he gushed. "She's got great parents, great siblings. She fills in all my many deficits."
