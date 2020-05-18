The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart Pros, Cons, and the Winning Couple

The Bachelor Presents: Listen To Your Heart has come to an end.

It's been quite a long journey, or maybe a short one, and maybe it hasn't ended yet and will never end because that's how time works now (seriously, doesn't it feel like this show has been airing for months instead of six weeks?), but it's definitely been six episodes of something. Love. Music. People saying dumb things. Us waiting for someone to finally sing "Shallow." Us worrying about Jamie's mental state. And six episodes of us knowing that Chris and Bri were probably going to end up as the winners.

Chris and Bri got together night one, and then they just were, as everyone else freaked out around them. Jamie was having a constant panic attack even though nothing appeared to be wrong, while Matt just couldn't get there with Rudi and Natascha was too busy concerning herself with other people's business to figure out that she and Ryan should not have used that arrangement of that Ed Sheeran song. And then there's Julia, sweet sweet Julia, who just could not get Brandon out of her head.