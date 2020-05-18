Meghan King Edmonds Has a New Boyfriend: Meet Christian Schauf

Meghan King Edmonds is getting a second chance at love.

The former Real Housewives of Orange County star is dating entrepreneur Christian Schauf, a source confirms to E! News. The new romance comes just over six months since she and Jim Edmonds' messy divorce first made headlines.

We're told Meghan and Christian are currently spending time together after she and her kids recently flew from Los Angeles to St. Louis, Miss., where Jim lives. Our source says the former MLB pro is keeping their daughter Aspen and twin boys Hayes and Hart quarantined at home for the time being.

It's not yet known how Meghan, 35, first crossed paths with Christian, who lives in Utah and hosts the Life Uncharted podcast. He's also the founder of Uncharted Supply Company, which sells emergency preparedness kit.