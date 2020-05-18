Meghan King Edmonds Has a New Boyfriend: Meet Christian Schauf

  • By
    &

by McKenna Aiello | Mon., May. 18, 2020 8:00 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Meghan King Edmonds, Christian Schauf

Jerod Harris/Getty Images / Christian Schauf/Instagram

Meghan King Edmonds is getting a second chance at love. 

The former Real Housewives of Orange County star is dating entrepreneur Christian Schauf, a source confirms to E! News. The new romance comes just over six months since she and Jim Edmonds' messy divorce first made headlines. 

We're told Meghan and Christian are currently spending time together after she and her kids recently flew from Los Angeles to St. Louis, Miss., where Jim lives. Our source says the former MLB pro is keeping their daughter Aspen and twin boys Hayes and Hart quarantined at home for the time being. 

It's not yet known how Meghan, 35, first crossed paths with Christian, who lives in Utah and hosts the Life Uncharted podcast. He's also the founder of Uncharted Supply Company, which sells emergency preparedness kit. 

Photos

Meghan King Edmonds' Family Life

Christian's website describes himself as "a serial adventurer, athlete, entrepreneur and philanthropist... In his downtime he lends aid to those in need, performs charity work in the world's most dangerous cities, and chases adventure in every sense of the word."

Meanwhile, Jim has also moved on from their five-year marriage. He's currently dating Kortnie O'Connor, who Meghan has said she and Jim once had a threesome while they were still together. 

And though she's yet to publicly discuss her new relationship, Meghan did detail what she's looking for in a partner on her Intimate Knowledge podcast. 

"I just want a partner who is supporting me and isn't jealous or trying to suppress. Someone who grows with me instead of staying stagnant at a certain place. To me, that's intimacy," Meghan shared on the show. "I just need that partner next to me who's going to hold my hand and sees me."

In Touch was first to report the news. 

Trending Stories

Latest News
The Bachelor Presents: Listen To Your Heart

The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart Pros, Cons, and the Winning Couple

Sophia Bush, Grant Hughes

Sophia Bush and Grant Hughes Get Cozy as They Step Out in Malibu Together

Terry Dubrow, Botched,

Dr. Terry Dubrow Tries to Rescue a Black Hawk Crew Chief's MIA Breast on Botched

Chase Stokes

Outer Banks' Chase Stokes Says He Was Hacked After Apologizing for "Insensitive" Posts

"Twilight" Star Gregory Tyree Boyce & Girlfriend Found Dead

Sex And The City Cast, Season 2

Kristin Davis Imagines What the Sex and the City Characters Are Doing at Home on The Talk

How Katy Perry Pulled Off That "American Idol" Performance

TAGS/ Meghan King Edmonds , Couples , Real Housewives , , Celebrities , Apple News , Top Stories
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.