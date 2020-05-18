Sophia Bush and Grant Hughes Get Cozy as They Step Out in Malibu Together

The former One Tree Hill star has found a new beau.

Sophia Bush was spotted getting cozy with new boyfriend Grant Hughes during a casual date out in Malibu, Calif. on Sunday, May 17.

In pictures snapped of the two, Bush and Hughes were seen holding hands as they took a walk down the neighborhood and in one picture, in a cute PDA moment, the actor was pictured holding her in a warm embrace.

The former Chicago P.D. actress wore the perfect outfit for a casual date out donning a pair of light wash jeans, a white peasant top, sandals and of course, a face mask with a statement: "Support Healthcare Workers."

Amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Bush has been an advocate for healthcare and essential workers working at the frontlines. Throughout the last couple of months, she has shared her social media platform to spread positivity and awareness.

"Let's talk about masks. I'm masking for my friend Doctor Robbin Cohen, my UPS man JP, the staff at my local grocery store, my immuocompromised poppa, and my mom of course, my best friends, and YOU! Why? Well, these little face coverings matter, in a big way. We've seen some incredible effects of the early adoption of face masks (look up the stats in the Czech Republic!) at dramatically slowing the spread of COVID-19," she wrote in April on Instagram.