Kristin Davis Imagines What the Sex and the City Characters Are Doing at Home on The Talk

by Lauren Piester | Mon., May. 18, 2020 5:55 PM
If you want your quarantine to get a little more fabulous, there are four fashionable ladies we can think of to call.
Kristin Davis is appearing on tomorrow's episode of The Talk, and she gets asked that question we've all been asking ourselves lately, about this and many other shows: which Sex and the City character would you most like to be quarantined with?
As Davis explains, there are different answers to this question depending on what kind of quarantine you want to have, and she's got a couple of options, which you can watch her give above in our exclusive sneak peek.
Davis' first answer likely won't surprise you, because it's her own character.
"Charlotte for sure I would want to be quarantined, because she'd be prepared," she says. "She would be stocked up for like six months. Everything would be very very clean. She would have all the Clorox wipes hoarded in her pantry, so I would definitely want to be with Charlotte for that element."
"But I think the most fun would probably be Samantha, but on the other hand, I don't know how she'd like to be cooped up, you know what I'm saying. And then Carrie would be so thoughtful and witty and funny and I think that Miranda would just be, like, working. She'd be on the Zoom. She'd be so focused, but it would be a fascinating show."
Davis is actually hoping we'll get to see some shows set in the time of coronavirus.
"Wouldn't be fascinating to see shows in quarantine, you know characters that we love?" she asks. "That would be really interesting."
She even says she'd be down for a quarantine version of Sex and the City, so now we've just got to get the other actresses on board and this can become a reality.
You can see Davis' full interview on The Talk, tomorrow at 2 p.m. ET on CBS.
