Grimes' Mom Slams Elon Musk for ''Bulls—t'' Tweet After Singer's ''Challenging'' Pregnancy

Grimes' mother wants nothing but the best for her daughter and now she's calling out Elon Musk for his "bulls--it" tweet after the singer's "challenging" pregnancy
Less than two weeks after Grimes and Elon Musk welcomed their son, X Æ A-12, the singer's mother is putting Musk in his place. 

Over the weekend, the Tesla CEO tweeted, "Take the red pill." Fans pointed out that Musk's tweet was a reference to The Matrix and has been adopted by right-wing groups online and men's right activists. 

For Grimes' mother, Sandy Garossino, Musk's tweets were out of line and completely unacceptable. 

"If your partner went through a challenging pregnancy and childbirth in the last two weeks..." Garrossino said in the now-deleted tweet. "And you were over 16 years old, would you be blarring MRA bulls--t on Twitter right now?"

Now only that but Canadian political consultant Gerald Butts reposted Musk's tweet, adding, "Buddy has a 3 week old baby. Maybe step away from the broflakes."

To which Grimes' mother responded, referring to her grandson, "Not yet 2 weeks old."

Elon Musk & Grimes Welcome First Child

Following the birth of their son, Musk took to Twitter on May 5 to share the first photos of his newborn baby

The 48-year-old tweeted a photo of himself cradling his son but also couldn't resist posting another picture of the child with several fake face tattoos. 

"Never too young for some ink haha," Musk joked about his newborn.

X Æ A-12 is the couple's first child together. 

Musk has sons from his previous marriage to Justine Musk

