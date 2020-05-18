Why Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich Aren't in a Rush to Officially Separate

As the old saying goes: absence makes the heart grow fonder.

Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich may be living separately during the Coronavirus pandemic, but the couple hasn't made any final decisions regarding the future of their marriage.

If anything, a source shares with E! News that the two aren't in any rush to officially separate and are still fighting for their relationship.

"They continue to spend time apart and are doing their own thing. They are still in contact and have not committed to any future decisions," the insider explains of the state of their romance.

"They are happy doing it this way and will see what happens," the source adds.

According to the source, things are "working for them for now" by living apart.

As some fans know, the Dancing With the Stars alum is still residing in Los Angeles while the professional hockey player is staying in his Idaho home.