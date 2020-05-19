Best Memorial Day Sale Beauty Deals 2020: Marc Jacobs Beauty, Ulta & More

Getty Images
by Carly Milne | Tue., May. 19, 2020 6:00 AM
We're getting ready for the Memorial Day long weekend, and you know what that means: finding all the best beauty buys we can!
At Marc Jacobs Beauty, you can take an extra 10% off restocked and newly-added sale items for savings up to 60% off regular price by using code SALE10! Then, Macy's is offering 20% off your purchase with code MEMDAY all the way through to the end of the month! Meanwhile, Ulta has 50% off haircare essentials, with new deals every day!
We've rounded up the best deals beauty that have already started ahead of the long weekend. Shop below and enjoy all the good sales!
Follain: Save 15% off clean beauty essentials (with some exclusions)!
Marc Jacobs Beauty: Take an extra 10% off restocked and newly-added sale items for savings up to 60% off regular price by using code SALE10!
Macy's: Take 20% off your purchase with code MEMDAY (until 5/31)!
Moroccanoil: Hydrate yourself (and your hair!) with the Moroccanoil Water Bottle and Smoothing Mask Packette for only $90!
Nordstrom: The Clearance Sale has beauty items from brands such as MAC, Stila, Anastasia Beverly Hills and more up to 60% off!
Physicians Formula: Use promo code PFBEST for 30% off best sellers (until 5/31)!
Sephora: Stock up on haircare essentials from Alterna, Ouai and more at 50% off (until 5/20)!
Spongelle: Use code GIVE20 to save 20% off sitewide (until 5/31)!
StriVectin: Save 25% off sitewide, plus get a free tote and a six-piece set on orders of $125+ (until 5/27)!
Ulta: Save 50% off haircare essentials, with new deals every day (until 5/30)!
