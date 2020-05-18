World of Dance Season 4 First Look: Jennifer Lopez Explains Format Changes and Surprises

Related : Exclusive First Look at "World of Dance" Season 4

Get ready to move! World of Dance is back and the competition has never been stiffer.

"I always get excited for a new season of World of Dance," Jennifer Lopez, judge and executive producer, says in the exclusive sneak peek above.

Lopez returns along with Derek Hough and NE-YO to judge the dance competition that's changing things up with new format changes and surprises. Scott Evans returns as host.

"Having a front-run scene at the best dancing in the world, can't go wrong," Hough says in the video above.

This year, the audition process starts in a warehouse with the judges and contestants. The contestants have no idea that Hough, NE-YO and Lopez are the ones they'll be seeing in the new space.