Hannah Brown Feels "Embarrassed" After Receiving Backlash for Saying the N-Word

This rose is losing its bloom.

Over the weekend, Hannah Brown came under fire for saying the N-word during an Instagram Live session.

For a little refresher on what happened: The Bachelorette star recorded herself singing DaBaby's hit song "Rockstar" on Saturday evening. And while she skipped the F-word part of the lyrics, she seemingly forgot to do the same with the racial slur.

Moments later, she said, ""'m so sorry... I was singing a song, I'm so sorry."

"I don't think I said that word, but now I'm like... Oh god," she continued. "I've never used that word. I've never called anybody that... You can think I'm something that I'm not, but I'm not that."

After receiving backlash from Bachelor Nation stars and fans alike, the reality TV personality issued an apology.

"I owe you all a major apology," she expressed on Instagram Stories on Sunday afternoon. "There is no excuse and I will not justify what I said."