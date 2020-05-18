WELCOME!
We're Testing a New Site Experience For You
KardashiansShop E!TransformationsFeel GoodWhere Are They Now?Celeb Kids

WWE Star Shad Gaspard Goes Missing While Swimming at L.A. Beach

Former WWE star Shad Gaspard is missing after he and his 10-year-old sent swimming in rough waters at Los Angeles beach
By Cydney Contreras May 18, 2020 8:06 PMTags
ControversyWWECelebrities
Randy Shropshire/Getty Images

WWE star Shad Gaspard is missing after going for a swim with his son at a Los Angeles beach.

On Monday afternoon, Shad's wife, Siliana Gaspard, shared a post to Instagram in which she declared her husband was "missing." Siliana included his physical characteristics and revealed he was "last seen wearing swim shorts" at the Marina Del Rey beach on Sunday. She asks for anyone who has seen the wrestler to come forward with any information.

In addition, the Los Angeles Fire Department confirmed that a man and his 10-year-old son went missing in the waters. The LAFD shared that the child "was located, evaluated and did not require transport to the hospital."

However, the U.S. Coast guard added that in the process of saving his son, the lifeguards "lost visual contact of the father."

A search for the WWE star began on Sunday afternoon, but was suspended at sunset. Lifeguards resumed their efforts at 7 a.m. this morning. According to the LACoFD Twitter, the searches are using sonar technology to look for the 39-year-old.

photos
WWE Celeb Appearances

Shad and his son were among the many swimmers who fought against the rough waters this weekend. 

Related: WWE Stars Paige and Nia Jax Surprise "Total Divas" Fans

The 39-year-old wrestler found fame after joining the WWE and fighting in the ring alongside partner "The Neighborhoodie." Together, the duo nicknamed Cryme Tyme grew in popularity. Eventually he left the WWE and began taking on small roles in movies like Sharknado

E! News has reached out to reps for WWE and Gaspard for comment. 

Trending

1

How Taylor Swift's Love Story Reached Its Happily Ever After

2

Ian Somerhalder Gushes Over Wife Nikki Reed in Sweet Birthday Post

3
Exclusive

Here’s What’s Really Going on With Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly

4

Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich Aren't Rushing to Officially Separate

5

Grimes' Mom Slams Elon Musk for ''Bulls—t'' Tweet

Latest News

Celebrate April Fools' Day With These Celebrity Pranksters

Ariana Grande's Pro Shares His Straightforward Diet and Fitness Plan

UPDATED

Best Memorial Day Sale Beauty Deals 2020: Marc Jacobs Beauty & More

Exclusive

Why Mike Shouhed Wants to “Spend the Rest of My Life” With Paulina

Grimes' Mom Slams Elon Musk for ''Bulls—t'' Tweet

Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich Aren't Rushing to Officially Separate

Lisa Kudrow Talks "Hard" Decision to Forbid Hugs at Mother's Funeral