13 Graduation Gifts That Are Worth the Investment

Whether they're graduating from high school or college, shop our favorite gifts from Nordstrom, Amazon and more!
By Carolin Lehmann May 18, 2020 5:44 PMTags
Do you want to splurge on your grad? If so, opt for a gift that they will be able to use for many years to come, from high-quality kitchenware to jewelry to furniture.

Whether they're graduating from high school or college, shop our 13 favorite graduation gifts that are worth the investment below from Nordstrom, Amazon and more.

13 Perfect Graduation Gifts Because They've Had One Heck of a Year

Godinger Iridescent Set of Four Champagne Glasses

Moving into a new apartment is best celebrated with a cheers. For that, your grad will need a set of eye-catching champagne flutes. These are beautifully iridescent and will be kept for years to come.

$50
Nordstrom

Gal Meets Glam x Margaux

A professional yet summer-ready pair of shoes is a great investment for your grad going into a first job or internship. We love the blue suede of these paired with a floral bow.

$195
Margaux

Ohom Kopi Mug and Warmer Set

Coffee that cools down too quick will always be a drag. This mug and warmer will keep their cup of joe hot today and for years to come.

$69
Nordstrom

Heart 14 Karat Yellow Gold Stud Earrings In White Diamonds

Gold and diamonds…what more could a girl want? These beautiful heart studs will be very well received.

$350
Kendra Scott

Herschel Supply Co. Pop Quiz Backpack

When going into college, a sturdy backpack is a must-have. This classic backpack has a laptop sleeve and comfortable padded straps.

$80
$75
Nordstrom

Meisterstück Soft Grain Wallet

A wallet that only gets better with age is also an excellent gift. This soft grained leather option is the perfect size.

$330
Montblanc

Smeg '50s Retro Style Blender

If your graduate loves all things retro, they'll adore this addition to their apartment. How pretty is this blender's pastel green hue?

$260
Nordstrom

The Floyd Platform Bed

One of the pricier purchases when moving into an apartment is a bed. Lift that weight off your grad's shoulders by gifting them this modern platform bed that doubles as a statement piece.

$995
Floyd

Gorjana Reese Freshwater Pearl Pendant Necklace

This unique pearl necklace looks pretty and professional for daily wear. We love its chain band.

$65
Nordstrom

Cinemood Portable Movie Theater

With Cinemood, your grad can bring a movie theater wherever they go. They can stream Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, YouTube and more from this mini projector. 

$306
Amazon

Bony LevyDiamond Stud Earrings

A simple pair of high-quality diamond earrings is a classic graduation gift. This 18-karat white gold option is perfect to be worn daily, and is timeless.

$575
Nordstrom

Kodak Dock & Wi-Fi Portable 4x6 Inch Instant Photo Printer

Who has time to figure out getting photos printed from a smartphone? This instant photo printer does the work for them by connecting directly to their smartphone and printing out images—simple as that. 

$99
Amazon

Up next, thoughtful gifts for brides who had to postpone their weddings.

