Friends Forever! Look Back at Kristin Cavallari & Justin Anderson’s Cutest Pics

by Allison Crist | Mon., May. 18, 2020 10:30 AM
Best friends forever!
Justin Anderson isn't just Kristin Cavallari's go-to hairstylist—he's also one of her closest friends! Very Cavallari fans have gotten to know Justin since he joined the show, following his relationship with Austin Rhodes, his career as a celebrity hair guru and of course, the various hijinks he and Kristin get into!
But in addition to all the fun the two have together, Justin has also been there for Kristin through a multitude of tough times. It's definitely safe to say that they're the ultimate BFF goals!
In honor of Kristin and Justin's incredible friendship, we've rounded up some of the duo's most adorable photos. Check them out in the gallery below!
You can also watch full episodes of Very Cavallari here!
Both Kristin Cavallari and Justin Anderson uploaded this BFF snapshot, with the Uncommon James owner noting that the two were on a "Modern Family spring break" with their significant others and her kids.
Kristin shared this cheeky photo of her and Justin enjoying a spring getaway to the Bahamas.
"Our engagement photo," Kristin captioned this adorable candid photo in February 2020.
Justin and who he described as "two of tv's most iconic blondes," AKA Kristin and Chelsea Handler!
"Let's see what happens when you put me and my besties in the wilderness," Kristin captioned a group of photos, which also featured Stephanie Biegel.
Kristin and Justin filming the festive Very Cavallari special, A Very Merry Cavallari!
Instagram / Justin Anderson
Kristin and Justin enjoy an Italian getaway with significant others Jay Cutler and Austin Rhodes. "four americans walk into an italian bar..." Justin shared in November 2019.
Instagram / Kristin Cavallari
Justin, Austin Rhodes (his fiance) and Kristin appear to be having a wonderful time on this rooftop in Nashville!
Instagram / Kristin Cavallari
"Merry Christmas," Kristin captioned this festive group photo posted to IG in August 2019. Sneak peek of Very Cavallari's upcoming holiday special, or...?
Instagram / Kristin Cavallari
"Just a couple of California girls living in the country"
Instagram / Justin Anderson
Kristin and Justin are business partners in addition to best friends. The two collaborated on a hair coloring product called the Blonding Brush and celebrated its early success with an appreciation post last May.
Instagram / Kristin Cavallari
"I don't remember much from the last few days but I do know it's gonna be a good episode."
Instagram / Kristin Cavallari
Kristin and Justin are all smiles in this September 2018 photo taken to promote the celebrity hair colorist's product line, dpHUE.
Instagram / Kristin Cavallari
"He's always my first stop in LA," Kristin shared in November 2017, while she and Justin were maintaining a cross-country LDR between Nashville and Los Angeles. Continuing, she praised his color care expertise for "keeping [her] a cool blonde."
Instagram / Justin Anderson
How sweet are these two? "my longest relationship in LA is with this one," Justin captioned the giggly snapshot shared to IG in June 2017.
Get more of Kristin and Justin on Very Cavallari!
